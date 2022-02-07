Brooklyn Teen Killed, 4 Injured in Vehicle Crash – NBC New York

A tragic scene unfolded early Sunday morning after a two-car crash left a teenage victim dead and four others injured on a busy Brooklyn street.

Authorities were trying to stop an 18-year-old driver before the crash, but he evaded the traffic stop, city officials said. Moments later he collided with a 61-year-old driver and her three passengers.

The two cars collided at the corner of Roger’s Avenue Y Eastern Parkway Around 2:15 a.m., some people who live in the Crown Heights neighborhood said they were woken up by the loud bang of the crash.

Police said no officers were actively pursuing the 18-year-old driver before the crash.

The 18-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger in the other vehicle were rushed to Kings County Hospital. Police said the passenger did not survive his injuries and the driver was in critical condition at last check.

The other two passengers in the 61-year-old man’s car, both 19, were in stable condition after the crash.

Police were withholding the victim’s identity pending family notification.

Charges were pending Sunday against the teen driver. The investigation is ongoing and is led by the Force Investigation Division.