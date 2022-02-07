BTC, ETH, Gold, S&P 500, NASDAQ, Stocks and Altcoins – Weekly Technical Analysis

This BeInCrypto article will present the weekly technical analysis of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Gold, indices: S&P 500 and NASDAQ, as well as some selected stocks and altcoins.

The United States closes this week breaking a new debt record by exceeding 30 billion dollars. The movement on Wall Street has presented great volatility in recent weeks, a struggle to try to control the panic that may be generated during the corrective phase that it is going through on a large scale.

During the past week, Apple’s movements presented a strong increase of approximately 7%, allowing both the S&P500 and the NASDAQ to close in the positive. This week it was Amazon’s turn to lead the entire day in the rebound of the NASDAQ and S&P500 shares, although at the end of the day they closed again at very low values ​​with a bearish projection.

It is also worth noting the great historical fall of Meta Platforms Inc, approximately 30% of the total value of its shares, leading to greater uncertainty of what may happen this week, both in the technological development of the metaverse, which has been strongly criticized, and the weight that this can influence the price of various tokens that are also focused on this technology.

On the other hand, and as we have been mentioning, Bitcoin presents a movement very similar to that of stocks on the stock market, imitating the behavior of the S&P500 and the NASDAQ, which connotes the importance and strong relationship between institutional capital and Bitcoin.

Interestingly, and as can be seen in the image, before the start of the NYSE session on Friday, February 4, 2022, there was evidence of a large inflow of capital between some altcoins, USDT and BUSD towards the exchanges, a sign that something was cooking. for the whole day.

This effectively ended up triggering a major market manipulation that came with a downward projection and setback in a matter of hours led by Amazon and Bitcoin at the same time with a 10% increase in their values.

These synchronized movements reflect a clear sign of the dependence of institutional capital for Bitcoin where heavy investors on Wall Street allow themselves to turn it into another current asset, shaken by the oscillations presented by the indices of the S&P500, the DASDAQ and the Dow Jones.

In this opportunity we carry out a brief analysis of the main indices, some raw materials, stocks and cryptocurrencies in order to have a clearer projection of what may happen this week:

S&P 500

The S&P 500 index, as can be seen on the chart, projects a correction of 12% to the support of 3,970 points. At the moment it manages to stay above the key support of 4,500 points and its rebound to the 4,600 area was the one that accompanied BTC to its rise to $41,000.

It has also created a gap in the area of ​​4550 points, which could present a possible rise during the week to close said gap and continue the decline.

It should be noted that this type of gap in the S&P 500 can be closed on another occasion, so a downward trend could also be seen by piercing the 4,500-point support with high volume.

NASDAQ

In the NASDAQ technology index, we can see the formation of a bearish pennant and a corrective projection of approximately 25% at the support of 137 points.

It is the index that best shows a marked downward trend, which can be followed up this week as it could break through the support of 167 points.

If the NASDAQ continues the trend as expected this week, it could be considered bearish for the market, especially the technology market, a bad sign for actions such as Meta.

Petroleum

Oil has complied with the projection that had been given several weeks ago where a possible rise to the area of ​​100 dollars was projected during the first quarter of the year.

However, it may present during this week a possible lateralization on the area of ​​90 dollars in search of a price consolidation in its price.

It may also present a small correction to the dynamic support from $80 to $75.

The increase in the price of oil is mainly due to fundamental factors such as the low extraction of oil from countries in the Middle East, in the United States due to frozen wells and the great demand due to the reactivation of trade and low temperatures due to the winter presented both in European and Asian countries as well as in the United States and Canada.

Gold

The price of gold shows increasingly lower highs with a projection to the support of 1,760 dollars.

The price of gold is in a distribution phase on a weekly and daily basis, for now the annual projection continues at the support area of ​​1,400 dollars.

Depending on fundamental geopolitical factors or on the Wall Street stock market, the price of gold may continue in a distributive range between the great area of ​​1,900 and 1,700 dollars.

Bitcoin (BTC)

The latest bullish push places Bitcoin price above the $39,000 and $42,000 resistance area.

The price of Bitcoin has created a break on the upper guideline of the symmetrical triangle that can be seen on the chart, so a pullback would be expected again to the dynamic support of $40,000 to $39,000 confirming said break.

If this bullish scenario is considered, the distribution that I made for three weeks to create the break in the support of $40,000 would be considered a false breakout or a spring to continue accumulating between $40,000 and $45,000.

On a weekly basis, both the RSI and the MACD indicate the downward continuity of the Bitcoin price.

In addition, you can see how it has created the breakout of the bullish pennant for weeks and months, so this rise is only to confirm the breakout and continue descending to the support of $29,000.

As has been mentioned, Bitcoin has the peculiarity of moving exactly as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices, so its downward projections can influence the price due to the institutional investment that falls on this asset.

In this way we cannot confirm an upward trend until it is located again above $45,000 and it resumes the decline with the projection sustained at the support of $29,000.

Ethereum (ETH)

Despite its latest bullish momentum, the price of Ethereum continues within a descending channel.

Like BTC in ETH, an increase of 9% was appreciated during the closing of the weekly day of the NYSE, reaching 3,000 dollars.

However, it has not perforated the upper guideline of the descending channel, so everything depends on the behavior of the market this week, the RSI and MACD indicators also project bearish continuity on a weekly basis.

Concluding with two possible scenarios a possible distribution or an accumulation to finally create a break above the resistance area of ​​$3,000.

Polkadot (DOT)

For Polkadot, the $22.5 resistance area will be key both for bearish continuity and to mark the start of a cumulative cycle.

The price of DOT, like several altcoins, has presented a mighty rise. Despite the relatively high dominance of BTC, DOT seems not to present as marked manipulation as seen in BTC and ETH.

At the moment it remains in a descending wedge chart formation and uses the $18 to $22 area for accumulation and consolidation.

Cardan (ADA)

Cardano remains within a cumulative range between $0.9 and $1.17.

Like DOT in the price of Cardano, its rise did not have a great volume and for the moment it rejects the resistance area of ​​1.17 dollars.

In these 4 cryptocurrencies we can conclude that they are all in the area of ​​​​key and important resistances, a break in the 42,000 of BTC, for ETH it would be 3,000 dollars, for DOT the 22.5 dollars and ADA the 1.17 dollars respectively.

Polygon (MATIC)

For Polygon, the area of ​​$1.45 and $1.75 can be considered as the distribution and rest area of ​​the corrective trend.

The MATIC price is one of the few that clearly projects its downward continuity, first with the HCH chart formation and the breakout of the bullish pennant on a weekly and daily timeframe, it is very possible that the $1.45 to $1.75 area will consider as a rest area of ​​the trend and a downward projection to the support of $1.

Algorand (SOMETHING)

Algorand remains inside a descending channel and below the $1 resistance area.

ALGO price is also below its resistance area, without a breakout with heavy volume it would remain within the descending channel, and could create a break in the $0.8 support.

fb

Meta Platforms Inc. has posted one of the worst falls in the history of the US stock market, plummeting from $324 to $240.

Meta has disappointed during the first quarter of the year, receiving strong criticism in its development regarding the metaverse, considering it as a product too premature for the current market, adding to the crisis the lack of interest and stagnation on the part of users to use the application. of Meta formerly Facebook.

This result could also generate a collateral effect on the blockchains focused on the metaverse, for institutional investors it is clear that, if META is the driving force behind technological development, it still lacks maturity in its development with respect to the metaverse and this thought and drop the interest on these tokens.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland has created a break on the first bearish wedge placing its price below 3.1 dollars.

At the moment MANA is inside a small bullish channel, its last impulse has taken it to be located above 3.1 dollars, an important area of ​​liquidity for this token.

MANA is considered one of the leading blockchains in terms of the development of metaverses, so attention should be paid to the behavior of Meta during this week and the evolution that MANA and other blockchains that are focused on this technology may have.

Therefore, two scenarios are presented in MANA: the first is the bullish continuity in this token, piercing the resistance area of ​​3.1 dollars, and the second, a rejection of this area that pushes the price back to the support area of ​​1.7 dollars. .

The Sandbox (SAND)

The price of The Sandbox remains below the dynamic resistance of $4.46.

As can be seen on the chart, the price of SAND remains below the bearish pennant and the resistance area of ​​$4.46.

At the moment the conclusion of the end of the correction or the downtrend cannot be rushed, applying the Dow theory it is not possible to affirm the beginning or the end of a cycle until it is perforated, confirmed and the opposite is proven.

The theory is maintained in the bearish continuity both in the stock market and in cryptocurrencies despite its upward divergence as a reversal in the trend.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action that the reader takes on the information found on our website is strictly at their own risk.