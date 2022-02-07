Cell phones: why do they overload and what should you do? – News Technology – Technology

If after a long call, watching a movie or using the GPS, your cell phone has the hot screenand even a message appears saying “The temperature of the iPhone must drop before use”, you may be inadvertently affecting the battery of your device.

Although it is highly unlikely that a cell phone explode Due to the overheating of its components, it is necessary to take care of its battery so that the device has a longer useful life.

Causes

Charging the cell phone between 30 and 80 percent will help you not waste more battery cycles.

Some causes of overheating They can be prolonged and direct exposure to the sun for long periods of time. To prevent it, it is necessary that you separate your phone from direct solar radiation and that you do not allow it to be in temperatures greater than 40 degrees Celsius.

This type of battery has a delicate charging process, which if it is altered for any reason can generate heating and trigger the explosion

One of the main factors for the cell phone to overheat and begin to lose its useful life is the battery care. The use of chargers that supply more energy than recommended, such as fast charging, generates damage to this vital component, in addition to overheating the equipment.

Juan Manuel Gómez, an electronic engineer from the Julio Garavito Colombian School of Engineering, stated in an article published for this medium that, “This type of battery has a delicate charging process, which if it is altered for any reason can generate heating and trigger the explosion.

On Android devices, it is necessary to make sure that there are not many applications running in the background, especially if they are using the GPS.

Prevention

Charging your cell phone with the original charger is the best option. .

To avoid accidents and for your mobile device to last longer, it is recommended not to leave it charging for several hours, less if it is while you sleep, since this can cause any voltage surge to detonate the equipment.

If you feel that your mobile is very hot, the best thing you can do is turn off the functions of WIFI and Bluetooththen turn off the cell phone and let it rest in a shady place.

Lastly, use the lower power modes of use. In iPhone You find it as ‘Low Power Mode’ and on Android as ‘Battery Saver Mode’, both of which are used to reduce battery usage and the amount of resources used by phones.

