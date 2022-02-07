Cheslie Kryst’s mother vents after the tragic death of her daughter

April Simpkins, the mother of the former beauty queen, Cheslie Kryst, She vented several days after her daughter’s tragic death and confirmed that the former beauty queen was dealing with mental health issues.

Through a lengthy message posted on social media, Simpkins also regretted not realizing her daughter was going through depression.

“In her private life, she was dealing with a ‘high-functioning’ depression, which she hid from everyone, including me, her closest confidante,” she began by saying in her post, which also included a black and white photo of the two of them.

“I have never known pain as deep as this. I am changing forever. Although his life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories. We miss his laughter, his words of wisdom, his sense of humor and most of all his hugs. We miss all of her…we miss all of her,” he added.

“She was a vital part of our family, which makes this even more devastating. Cheslie, to the world you were a sun wrapped in smiles. We talked, FaceTimed, or texted all day, every day. You were more than a daughter, my best friend”, and then April said goodbye: “I love you my girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know that one day we will be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace,” Simpkins concluded.

During the morning of Sunday, January 30, Kryst jumped from a 60-story condominium in New York City, where he lived, according to authorities.

Kryst was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace at the Orion condominium, the New York Post reported. The medium pointed out that the young woman lived on the ninth floor and that she was alone when she launched herself.

The beauty queen left a note indicating that she was leaving her belongings to her mother, the tabloid added.

As prevention, the Puerto Rico Psychological Association encourages the following:

-If you meet someone with suicidal thoughts, offer them support; listen and let him speak; ask her what you can do for her; help him get professional help; avoid the temptation to offer advice, tell your own story, or downplay the event; do not enter into controversies, arguments or sermons; do not leave him alone if he is in the midst of a crisis or at immediate risk of suicide; call 9-1-1 or take her to a psychiatric emergency room immediately.

-If the crisis occurs in the workplace, immediately inform the supervisor and activate the security protocol; in case of assault or suicide attempt, call 9-1-1; accompanies the affected person at all times; Contact Human Resources and/or the Employee Assistance Program Coordinator.

-It is important that the affected person receives the necessary psychological care. If you have suicidal thoughts, talk to someone, tell a health professional, visit a psychologist or psychiatrist, seek help today. In a crisis, call the PAS Line at 1-800-981-0023, or 9-1-1.