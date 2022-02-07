Chiquis Rivera’s ex responds to accusations of physical violence against the singer

Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez staged one of the most controversial relationships of the middle of the showbecause despite having arrived at the altar very much in love They ended their relationship amid lawsuits and rumors of mistreatment and family violence.

And it is that in recent days the eldest daughter of the ‘Band Diva’broke the silence and in an interview with People in spanish confirmed that it was violated by her ex-husband. One of the reasons that they bordered on separating forever from the singer is that, on one occasion, when Lorenzo was drunk he would have grabbed her by the neck after an argument and spat in her face.

After discovering this little preview of his book to be released next February 8, her ex responded on social media with a series of tweets that fans immediately associated with the accusations of physical violence and addictions, Well, the former member of The Original Lemon Band se said very “disappointed”. While, in a second message, he tried to imply that his still wife’s statements are to try to stop him. “When they can’t stop you one way, they’ll try another… keep fighting,” it reads.

A third message aroused suspicion about whether the songs that the singer’s ex is preparing will tell “his truth” through songs and how he lived marriage, because he wrote that now more than ever “I can’t wait to release this album.”

Furthermore, according to the official account of ‘Chamonic3’ On Instagram, reported that Lorenzo would summon a press conference the next week to count psychological and domestic abuse that he suffered next to his ex-wife, in addition to denying her and explaining what happened the day he took her by the neck.