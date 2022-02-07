COVID-19: Why is it not a good idea to deliberately get infected with the omicron variant?

With more than two years living in the midst of a health pandemic, many people question whether getting the omicron variant and gaining “additional immunity” is a good idea. Why not intentionally expose yourself to COVID-19 and get the disease? The answer is much more complex than expected.

Although, so far, it is known that the variant omicron of SARS-CoV-2 is, in most cases, milder than other previous ones, and that there is a large percentage of people vaccinated around the world, we still do not fully know the behavior of the virus – and of this specific variant – in each person.

Dr. César Cárcamo, an epidemiologist, comments that although several studies indicate that the virulence and lethality of omicron “It is less than that of other variants such as delta, even so it is not a good idea to seek infection because even though it is more benign than others, it can cause serious illness and death in some patients.”

The specialist highlights that there is still no way to know with certainty who will develop mild disease or who will have severe disease due to the variant omicron.

“With the current information we can only say that anyone is at risk of doing it. The risk is greater in people with background conditions or in the elderly, ”she highlights.

As Dr. Cárcamo mentions, people with diagnosed comorbidities (or some who are not yet aware of them), as well as older adults, are at greater risk of developing serious conditions. Furthermore, if the number of people infected by SARS-CoV-2 continues to increase, the mutations of the virus will also continue to increase, leading to the appearance of new variants.

“The more people get infected, the greater the chance that one of these patients will develop a new variant, perhaps as contagious as it is.” omicronbut more lethal”, he highlights.

GETTING INFECTED ON PURPOSE IS NOT AN OPTION

Two years of health crisis have impacted not only health workers, physically and mentally, but also health services that have devoted almost 100% of their resources to patient care COVID-19 positives. But, and despite the fact that the pandemic seems at times to be the only health problem we are facing, we must not forget that there are more diagnoses to observe and attend to.

Not only that, although the lethality of omicron it is not as high as that of other variants, there are people who do develop serious conditions that require hospitalization and ICU beds, which once again overwhelms health services.

Advances in vaccination is another factor that has mitigated the rise in serious cases due to COVID-19. However, because we are vaccinated, we should not think that it is a way to skip the health regulations that are established to deal with the pandemic.

Doctor José Luis Olórtegui, a pulmonologist at Clínica Internacional, highlights that although it is true that knowledge about the variant has been strengthened, based on experience, it is still full of gaps.

“We know that the disease is definitely milder and produces fewer deaths compared to the variants that have already infected us, this speaking of populations that are already vaccinated, but in any case there is a risk, although minimal, that the disease will take a course serious and aggressive and even fatal, mainly in the population at risk. Therefore, it is definitely not a good idea to search for the infection. We have to wait for our vaccination coverage to reach levels that are safe enough for the disease to have a much lower lethality level,” he adds.

It is important to highlight the concept of a vaccinated person: a person who has been given the two corresponding doses for at least two weeks is considered fully vaccinated, “so that he or she can produce an immune response.”

“If the patient has two vaccines, but becomes infected before they can develop immunity, there is a risk that they may develop disease and that it will follow a more serious course, compared to the population that has been vaccinated with the two doses well in advance” , he added.

Along the same lines, Dr. Manuel Mayorga, intensive care physician at Norbert Wiener University, highlights that it is important to differentiate some basic concepts regarding infection by the new coronavirus: infectiousness, pathogenicity, virulence, and lethality.

“Infectiousness or contagiousness is the ease with which the virus can be transmitted from an infected person to a healthy person. Pathogenicity refers to the ability of the virus to cause disease, in this case COVID-19, in the person who has been infected. Virulence is the ability to cause serious disease, requiring oxygen, hospitalization, or even an ICU bed. Lethality is the probability of causing death in the person who develops COVID-19”, he maintains.

Mayorga comments that although it is true that the variant omicron It is no more pathogenic, virulent or lethal than the original strain of the new coronavirus and the previous variants, “it has two important characteristics that impact public health and the containment of the pandemic.”

“First of all, it is an extremely contagious variant, in fact at this moment (end of January 2022), we have quintupled the number of infected from the first and second waves. The second important feature is that the variant omicron it has the ability to infect and make sick people who had previously been infected or even those who have already been vaccinated,” he says.

In addition, it highlights that people at higher risk of developing a COVID-19 serious, requiring the use of oxygen, hospitalization or admission to an Intensive Care Unit, are “the unvaccinated, those vaccinated with incomplete doses and the elderly, over 60 years of age, and/or those who present some comorbidity such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension.

THE KEY: CONTINUE WITH THE CONTAINMENT MEASURES

Until further progress in vaccination against COVID-19 At a global level, to help prevent the appearance of variants of concern that could change the course of the pandemic, it is important to continue with the biosafety measures that have proven effective: correct use of a KN95 or N95 mask (or the combination of a surgical mask with three folds plus one made of cloth adjusted to the face), social distance, avoiding closed places and ventilation of spaces, as well as constant hand washing.

Dr. Olórtegui highlights that continuing to maintain protection measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 It is key because “our population, even among those vaccinated, there is the possibility, although in a minimal proportion, that they develop serious illness with important complications.”

“Another aspect is that people who do not develop the disease in a serious way, have a mild disease or an almost indolent course, are capable of spreading the disease and, through contacts and contacts of our contacts, the disease can continue. a dissemination course until you can find certain people who meet the vulnerability requirements, who are not vaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated”, he mentions.

Dr. Mayorga highlights that it is essential to continue maintaining basic protection measures to prevent contagion with the variant omicron of the new coronavirus to “avoid a collapse or a new collapse of our health systems”.

“As it is an extremely contagious variant, the absolute number of serious cases can exceed our supply capacity, both in terms of oxygen and hospital beds and ICU beds, as happened during the first and second wave in which many people died either at home or at the door of the hospital due to lack of medical care in the face of a health system that had collapsed. We must remember at all times that the protection and prevention measures that we must maintain continue to be, firstly, vaccination with full doses, and secondly, the correct use of KN95 respirators or double masks every time we leave our home. and we will be in contact with other people; and, thirdly, avoid going to closed or poorly ventilated places with a large concentration of people”, he concludes.

Newsletter All about the coronavirus

COVID-19 has put everyone on alert. subscribe to our newsletter All about the coronavirus, where you will find the most relevant daily data from the country and the world on the progress of the virus and the fight against its spread.

OUR PODCASTS

Vital space

What is “Fluron”?

In Israel, the first case of “Flurona” was detected, that is, a contagion of covid-19 and influenza at the same time. How does this occur and what is the level of severity? Dr. Elmer Huerta explains to us.