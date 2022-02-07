CP-Hospital UPR-Dr. Federico Trilla celebrates milestone with first robotic hip replacement operation

New milestone in Puerto Rican medicine with Mako SmartRobotics robotic technology.

The Orthopedic Center of the Hospital UPR-Dr. Federico Trilla celebrates a new milestone in medicine by performing the first hip replacement surgery -in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Central America- with Mako SmartRobotics robotic technology. The operation was led by doctors Richard Valentín Blasini, specialist in hip and knee replacement, and Antonio Otero, director of the Orthopedics Program at the School of Medicine, who is a hip and knee specialist.

Related news

This unique technology allows surgeons to execute a personalized plan for each patient and determine with exact precision the length of the limb to be operated on and the size of the implants to be placed. Even for patients with back conditions, the robot considers these ailments when placing the final implant, so its use is of great benefit to patients by reducing the risk of dislocation.

It should be noted that the accelerated preparation of the bone surface that the robot allows translates into faster rehabilitation for the patient.

“Once again we write our name in the history books of Puerto Rican medicine with the performance of this innovative hip replacement intervention with a robot. I congratulate doctors Richard Valentin and Antonio to all the operating room equipment for this achievement that continues to distinguish us as a avant-garde institution and excellence. Our commitment is focused on continuing to offer you the best attention and care doctor,” said Yelitza Sánchez, Executive Director of the UPR-Dr. Federico Trilla Hospital.

According to Dr. Valentín, “this MAKO robot technology It allowed us to carry out a personalized surgery for the patient. This, taking into account deformity and its bony anatomy. After placing the components, MAKO allows you to verify the stability and movement of the implants, minimizing any type of bone blockage and thus reducing the risk of complications. I am super proud to be part of the team that was in charge of carrying out this surgery at Hospital UPR-Dr. Federico Trilla.

Likewise, Dr. Otero explained that: “being able to add this technology for the benefit of our patients in a hospital-academic institution it is extraordinary for the present and the future of orthopedics in Puerto Rico. I am extremely proud of our Hospital and its staff, who have taken on the challenge of bringing quality care to the patient at the highest level“.

Those interested in obtaining more information about this innovative technology and its advantages when performing knee or hip replacement surgery, can contact the Puerto Rico Orthopedic Center of the UPR-Dr. Federico Trilla at 787-625-1015 to coordinate your appointment.