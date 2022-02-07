Cristiano Ronaldo has an impressive collection of luxury cars hidden in Madrid and Soy Georgina showed it

The Netflix Documentary I’m Georgina not only reflects the life story of Georgina Rodriguezthe Argentine couple of Cristiano Ronaldo, but also reveals details related to the soccer player’s lavish lifestyle. Thus, in a part of the realization, it is possible to observe the garage of the Manchester United star at his home in Madrid and take a look at the impressive fleet of vehicles that he keeps in that place and that it is estimated to reach a value of 23 million dollars.

“The first time I came to Cristiano’s house, well, I got lost”says in the first episode of the documentary Netflix own Georgina Rodriguez. While the woman speaks, the images show the installations of the residence that the Portuguese star has in the capital of Spain. One of the postcards on display the dazzling garage where they are perfectly parked an interesting number of high-end vehicles.

Part of Cristiano Ronaldo’s fleet of luxury vehicles in his garage in Madrid showing the documentary Soy Georgina Netflix

The modern garage, complete with elegant lighting, gilded columns and ultra-gloss floors, is only seen in two or three brief pans in the making. about Ronaldo’s partner, but the shots were enough to identify some of the most interesting vehicles of the Lusitanian star.

The images of Cristiano Ronaldo’s garage in Madrid revealed the luxurious vehicles that he collects The Sun

the british daily The Sun was the one who made the inventory of the cars that are seen in I’m Georginaand there it was calculated that the fleet would be around a value of about 17 million pounds sterling. Something like 23 million dollars.

In another area outside the showroom, Cristiano Ronaldo also keeps luxury vehicles The Sun

The aforementioned medium pointed out that in one of the images of the garage -the first photo of this note- it is possible to see at a closer end the Bugatti Chiron of the footballer, which has a value of $2,700,000. The car next to this is his Ferrari 599 GTE, valued at $675,000followed by a $1,000,000 McLaren Senna.

I am Georgina, official trailer

Parked against the wall is the impressive $675,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead and a $400,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinanis located on the right and at the bottom of the image.

Cristiano Ronaldo aboard his Lamborghini Urus, one of the vehicles in his ostentatious fleet The Sun

In another of the images that allow us to observe the ostentatious garage, there is another Bugatti, this time a Veyron of more than 2,000,000 dollarsother McClaren, orange MP412C, valued at $300,000a Lamborghini Aventador, $365,000 and a vehicle that Georgina herself gave CR7 when the star turned 35: a great Brabus G V12 900with a market value of $800,000.

Cristiano Ronaldo bragged on social networks with his luxurious Bravus Instagram @cristiano

The documentary also shows another part of the garage, whereapart from what would be the exhibition roomother vehicles are added to the luxurious fleet of the idol of Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United. So they look a silver Ferrari, a Mercedes Benz AMG GLE 63 and another black Mercedes simpler -if this were possible-, as for everyday use.

Ronaldo and his Bugatti Veyron Vitesse. Photo: Instagram Instagram

To all this fleet parked in the Madrid garage, The Sun Add other vehicles Ronaldo bought or exhibited throughout his career. At first, in the documentary, Georgina can be seen in a Range Rover. Then add a Bentley Flying Spur, $338,000 that CR7 acquired after returning to England last summer.

Manchester United’s 7 He also has in his collection a bugatti centodiecivalued no less than $11,500,000 and that belongs to a limited edition of only 10 units. The star bought this exclusive vehicle in 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo getting into his Ferrari. Photo: Instagram Instagram

The Portuguese also commissioned this year a ferrarimonza, vvalued at $1,900,000. A Lamborghini Urus and a Chevrolet Camaro -valued at 54,000 dollars, it is the cheapest of their cars-, would complete, for now, CR7’s expensive engine collection which, as it judiciously maintains The Sunhas the disadvantage that You can only drive these beauties one at a time.