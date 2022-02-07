Crypto Derivatives Data Points to Improving Investor Sentiment and Potential Trend Reversal

This week, the total crypto market capitalization rose 10% to $1.68 trillion, marking a 25% recovery from the Jan. 24 low. It’s too early to suggest the market has bottomed, but two key indicators (Tether/CNY premium and CME futures basis) have recently turned bullish, indicating positive investor sentiment supports the recovery. current prices.

Total crypto market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, in billions of USD. Source: TradingView

Traders should not assume that the downtrend is over just by looking at the price charts. For example, between December 13 and 27, the total market capitalization of the sector rebounded from a low of $1.9 trillion to $2.33 trillion. However, the 22.9% rally was completely erased in nine days as crypto markets tanked on Jan. 5.

Bearish data suggests the Fed has less room for rate hikes

Even with the current trend reversal, the bears have reason to believe that the 3-month long descending channel formation has not been broken. For example, the rally on February 4 could have reflected recent negative macroeconomic data, including the 2% annual growth of retail sales in the euro zone in December, which was well below the market expectation of 5.1 %.

Independent market analyst Lyn Alden recently suggested that the US Federal Reserve may postpone interest rate hikes after disappointing US employment data was released on February 2. The ADP Research Institute also showed a contraction of 301,000 private sector jobs in December, which is the worst figure since March 2020.

Regardless of the reason why Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) gained 10% on Friday, the Tether (USDT) premium on OKX reached its highest level in four months. The indicator compares peer-to-peer (P2P) operations based on China and the official currency of the US dollar.

CNY/USDT on a peer to peer basis against CNY/USD. Source: OKX

Excessive demand for cryptocurrencies tends to push the indicator above fair value, or 100%. On the other hand, bear markets tend to flood the Tether market, causing a discount of 4% or more. Therefore, the pump on Friday had a significant impact on the Chinese-driven crypto markets.

CME futures traders are no longer bearish

To further demonstrate that the crypto market structure has improved, traders should look at the CME Bitcoin futures contract premium. The metric compares longer term futures contracts and the traditional spot market price.

It is an alarming red flag whenever that indicator fades or turns negative (retracement) because it indicates that bearish sentiment is present.

These fixed-calendar contracts typically trade at a small premium, indicating sellers are asking for more money to hold settlement longer. As a result, 1-month futures should trade at an annualized premium of 0.5% to 1% in healthy markets, a situation known as contango.

BTC 1-month forward contract premium on CME vs. Coinbase/USD. Source: TradingView

The chart above shows how the indicator entered lagging levels on Jan. 4 as Bitcoin moved below $46,000, and Friday’s move marks the first sentiment trend reversal in a month.

The data shows that institutional traders remain below the “neutral” threshold measured by futures basis, but at least reject the formation of a bear market structure.

While the CNY/Tether premium might have shown a turnaround, the CME premium reminds us that there is a lot of distrust in Bitcoin’s ability to function as an inflation hedge. Still, the lack of enthusiasm from CME traders could be exactly what BTC needs to fuel the rally further if the $42,000 resistance is broken over the weekend.

