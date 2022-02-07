Cryptocurrencies are ruining the financial education of a generation of teenagers

It’s not easy being a teenager today. Teenagers today have experienced the restrictions of the coronavirus, including lockdowns and the first experiment in mass online high school education. But they have also seen the rise of cryptocurrencies, and that can have a strong impact on their financial education.

Why? Possibly because today’s teenagers have spent months, even years, hearing about assets that don’t seem to stop rising and that make anyone rich. This is obviously attractive, especially to those who come from a more disadvantaged background.





Cryptocurrencies worry teachers





Recently, the satirical website El Mundo Today said that cryptoeconomics is so complex that only teenagers and some podcasters can understand it. According to some studies, 50% of cryptocurrency transactions are made by millennials, with Gen X being the second most interested group. But it is true that today’s adolescents cannot be called millennials, but that qualification is used more for those born in the 80s and 90s. In the US, according to a study by the Wells Fargo bank, 45% of adolescents They think they know more than their parents about cryptocurrencies, and it seems that there are parents who think the same. The Hong Kong Southern China Morning Post recounts how a Hong Kong teenager started investing at the age of twelve.

Lucy Kellaway has been editor of the prestigious Financial Times Lex column and has become a secondary school teacher in a poor area of ​​London. He counts as teenagers from his high school, many of whom even have a lunch scholarship, invest (or play) with cryptocurrencies. The rise in Bitcoin prices makes them believe that it will continue in a head that has not experienced any more crisis than that of covid and they inform themselves through advice from celebrities on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

How do they buy them? Partly online, partly by exchanging them for Amazon gift cards, and partly through ATMs. The BitBase company already has 42 of these ATMs in Spain that, apart from buying cryptocurrencies, allow them to withdraw money, and it plans its assault on the European market soon. But they also even manage to convince their parents to invest in crypto assets, their parents do not usually know much about finances and these teenagers in a few months have managed to learn about risk management, diversification and volatility, which is still impressive.

However, for Lucy, these students are not able to apply other knowledge they have received at school such as compound interest to their real life. If they handle it in math class, they also have yet to learn that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

While it seems that companies seem interested in doing business with teenagers, the Seattle startup Stack is launching a platform for teenagers that through game mechanisms (gamification) will allow teenagers to invest in 30 different cryptocurrencies. As long as they are minors, their parents will be co-owners of the accounts. They also do not rule out that young professional university students will use it, but their target is teenagers.

In Spain it does not seem so widespread





According to the Spanish neobank rebellion Pay, 38% of Spaniards between 25 and 40 have considered buying cryptocurrencies in recent months. Is it possible that teenagers are even more into cryptocurrencies? Is there a little wolf of Wall Street hiding behind that face that we seem to annoy for existing? It is unlikely.

I have been asking my friends in a non-scientific study who are dedicated to teaching high school classes in rural and urban areas, in public and concerted schools, and the answer they have given me is that in general it is not something widespread.

I have also asked some adolescents between twelve and seventeen years old who live in the Carabanchel PAU and although they had all heard of cryptocurrencies and for them it is “digital money”, it is not even a topic of conversation (although it is mentioned more as age grows) nor is it common for them to have cryptocurrencies (although they do have someone they know who has or has had cryptocurrencies).

ask readers, Are teenagers in your environment interested in cryptocurrencies?

In The Salmon Blog | Why I am not going to open an investment account for my children as soon as they are born, despite its many advantages

Via | Financial Times (in English), Courier International (in French)

Image | rajagopal_rajeev

Image | MIKI Yoshihito. (#mikiyoshihito)

Image | Roberto Latxaga