Dembéle pitado: The Camp Nou exploded against the French

Getty Ousmane Dembélé started on the bench against Atlético.

FC Barcelona fans expressed their feelings about Ousmane Dembélé ahead of the game against defending champions Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday 6 February.

The 24-year-old has been called up to the squad, but coach Xavi left him on the bench for the decider. However, the fans roundly booed his name when the stadium announcer read it, as Què T’hi Jugues shows.

📹💥 Així reacts at the Camp Nou when Dembélé’s name is announced to the public address system of the stadium 🧐 The Frenchman takes the first trip to the Camp Nou Via @AdriaAlbets #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/QKijQI3hxP – What T’hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) February 6, 2022

Samuel Marsden of ESPN reported that there were “even more whistles” when the Frenchman went out to warm up with the rest of the substitutes before the match began at the Camp Nou.

Dembélé has not played for Barcelona since the Spanish Super Cup loss to Real Madrid in January. He was left out of the last two squads of the day and was told to leave in the winter transfer market.

However, the striker failed to find a new club before the window closed and will now finish the season at Barcelona. Xavi told a pre-match press conference that he knows the fans will be angry with the Frenchman, but he asked the crowd to show his support for the striker.

Laporta spoke of the future of Dembélé

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was asked about Dembélé and his future at the club before kick-off. The 59-year-old told Movistar that he hopes that Xavi made the right decision by calling Dembélé, according to the journalist. Tony Juanmarti.

“If we have to pay Dembélé until June 30, what Xavi says about using him seems logical to us,” he said. “Hopefully he behaves professionally and at the end of the season we can say the decision was the right one.”

Joan Laporta, in @MovistarFutbol: “If we have to pay Dembélé until June 30, it is logical that Xavi says he wants to use him. Let’s hope that Ousmane behaves professionally and at the end of the course we can say that it was a good decision” #fcblive – Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) February 6, 2022

Laporta has previously said that he believes Dembele has already decided where he will play next season, as reported by ESPN. He explained: “We think he has an agreement with another club. [para el verano]that is what his agent has insinuated”.

Adama makes his second debut with FC Barcelona

Xavi may have called Dembele his team of the matchday, but he opted to put January signings Ferran Torres and Adama Traore in the starting XI ahead of the French attacker.

It is the second debut for Adama, who is back at Camp Nou for another season after seven years in the Premier League with Aston Villa and Wolves. The winger lined up in attack alongside Ferran and Gavi, 17 years old.

Elsewhere, Barcelona’s deadline day signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had to settle for a place on the bench. It’s not much of a surprise to see the striker among the substitutes, as he hasn’t played since early December and lacks fitness.

Sunday’s game is key for both teams in LaLiga. A Barcelona win at the Camp Nou would see the Catalan giants overtake Atletico in the table and move into the top four behind Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Betis.

