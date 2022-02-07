Doctors reveal the main differences between those infected with the alpha, delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus

The study was based on the analysis of 40,991 samples from individuals infected with the three strains, within the framework of a health system in the Houston metropolitan area (Texas, USA).

Doctors at the Houston Methodist Hospital (Texas, USA) analyzed data from patients infected with omicron and identified their main differences from patients with the alpha and delta variants of the coronavirus.

The study published last Thursday in The American Journal of Pathology was based on the analysis of 4,468 omicron samples obtained in the medical center health system that includes eight hospitals located in the Houston metropolitan area between November 27, 2021 and on January 5, 2022, when the first case of the variant was registered in the area. In addition, the researchers included samples from alpha and delta patients previously treated at the facility in the analysis.

Analyzing a total of 40,991 samples from patients infected with the three strains, the researchers reached the following conclusions:

Extremely fast propagation of omicron

Ómicron spread throughout the metropolitan area in an “unusually” short period of time, much faster than any other variant of the coronavirus. It took just three weeks for the strain to become the dominant variant in the region, causing 90% of new Covid-19 cases.

More cases of ‘breakthrough’ of the vaccine

The omicron variant caused more cases of vaccine ‘breakthrough’ than alpha and delta, ie more of the omicron-infected patients tested positive after being fully vaccinated. Thus, a total of 156 people (3.5%) were infected with omicron at least one week after receiving the first dose against 494 (3.1%) of delta patients. Meanwhile, 1,786 (40%) tested positive 14 days after the second injection against 3,679 (23.4%), and 711 (15.9%) at least two weeks after the booster dose against 140 (0.9%) .

According to doctors, the increase in ‘breakthrough’ cases is due to a possible decrease in immunity.

The youngest age of those infected

The patients infected with omicron were younger than the patients with alpha or delta, which could be attributed, according to the study authors, to the frequent non-compliance with health measures by this group, such as the use of face masks or social distancing. The average age of those infected with omicron was 44.3 years, unlike patients with alpha, with an average of 50 years and those with delta, 48.3 years.

“Significantly” fewer hospitalizations with omicron

Compared with patients infected with the alpha and delta variants, those infected with omicron were hospitalized “significantly” less often. In addition, hospitalized patients required less intensive respiratory support and had to stay hospitalized for a shorter time: 3.2 days instead of 5.1 days for patients with alpha and 5.4 days for those infected with delta.