Doing physical exercise prevents infection and complications from coronavirus, according to a study

Do sports and physical exercise prevents infection and complications from the covid-19. This is the main conclusion drawn by a study carried out by the University Clinic of Navarra (CUN).

The doctor Amaia Rodriguez Murueta-Goyenaa researcher at the Metabolic Research Laboratory of the University Clinic of Navarra and CIBEROBN, has been in charge of carrying out the work, which has received an award at the last congress of the Spanish Society for the Study of Obesity (SEEDO).

Sport prevents coronavirus

In the report, the expert details that the hormones produced by the muscle reduce the probability of getting coronavirus and also the complications and cell death caused by the disease itself.

Obese people are at greater risk of suffering from Covid-19

Likewise, those patients with obesity present a higher number from possibilities from contagion. “As the degree of obesity increases, the inflammation will be greater and it is more likely that a storm of cytokines will be triggered, which are proteins that control the activity of the cells of the immune system. This represents one of the greatest risks of the person diagnosed with severe Covid-19”.

The WHO also influences sport

There are many occasions on which the World Health Organization (WHO) recalls the importance of physical exercise and the benefits it brings to health. In this sense, for people over 18 years of age, the agency’s recommendation is to perform around 150 minutes of physical activity per week.

According to the WHO, the reality is that globally, 1 in 4 adults not enough the levels of physical exercise recommended. In addition, he states that “people with an insufficient level of physical activity have a 20% to 30% higher risk of death compared to people who achieve a sufficient level.”