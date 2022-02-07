Education expands the list of schools that will not have face-to-face classes due to the rains

The heavy rains that have been reported since Friday throughout the island will cause interruptions today, Monday, in face-to-face education in some public schools, reported the Department of Education.

The agency notified last night that, on the recommendation of the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration, distance classes will be offered in the municipalities of Dorado, Vega Baja, Vega Alta, Toa Alta, Toa Baja and Cataño.

“The safety of school communities is our priority,” the agency reported through social networks.

However, this Monday, they added the following schools:

Last night, the mayor of Maunabo, Angel Omar Lafuente Amaro, reported that the schools located in his municipality will also offer classes in virtual mode.

”I had communication tonight with the Secretary of Education, Eliezer Ramos, and, given the flooding situation with which our Municipality has been affected, it has been decided that classes in the schools of Maunabo tomorrow, Monday, February 7 of 2022, they will be offered virtually”, detailed the municipal executive in written statements to the press.

Previously, Education had announced that four schools in Cataño, San Juan and Aguas Buenas will offer remote classes tomorrow, Monday.

On the one hand, the Mercedes García de Colorado school, in Cataño, has been operating since Sunday as a shelter for those affected by the registered floods, particularly in the Juana Matos neighborhood. The mayor of Cataño, Julius Alicea Vassal, reported on Sunday afternoon that there were seven refugees on campus.

Likewise, the Amalia Marín Castilla and Luz Eneida Colón schools, in San Juan, and the Second Unit Bayamoncito school, in Aguas Buenas, will also not have face-to-face classes due to weather conditions.

“The safety of students and our staff is the priority,” Education reported on social media.

“At the moment, the rest of the system will operate as projected. We continue to evaluate campuses and weather conditions to make additional decisions.”, was indicated in another publication.