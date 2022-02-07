Egypt goalkeeper used accordion for penalties and missed

Midtime Editorial

The African Cup Final ended with the victory of Senegal in view of Egypt with everything and his cardiac moments to define the Champion on penalties. The Senegalese team won the title thanks to the fact that they knew how to take better shots from the eleven steps than the pharaohs Y that the Egyptian archer brought “accordion”.

When the archer was expected Mohamed Abou Gabal shine again in the penalty shootout to give Egypt the title, everything went backwards. The goalkeeper had a piece of paper in his water bottle on which the names of the players in the game were apparently written. Senegal and the direction in which the penalties were kicked.

Photo TV cameras caught the Egyptian goalkeeper studying a leaf in his water bottle minutes before the penalties started, but it was useless because Senegal he did it perfectly and won 4-2 to win the cup.

The meta guessed the trajectory of the shots, but they were so well placed that he couldn’t stop except the one he charged Bouna Sarr.

He couldn’t stop the Sadio Mane although Mohammed Salah, Mané’s partner in the Liverpooltold him where to jump to stop him. None of the strategies worked for the goalkeeper.

