Election results: José María Figueres and Fabricio Alvarado at the top

9 p.m. First Cut

The first cut of the results of the elections in Costa Rica, José María Figueres and Fabricio Alvarado are placed in the lead.

8:45 pm TSE opens the solemn results session

The results of the elections in Costa Rica are about to be announced in the solemn session of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), which began at 8:45 pm “It was not an easy day,” said the president of the TSE, Eugenia Zamora.

6:30 pm The polls closed and there is great hubbub in the streets

The results of the elections in Costa Rica are yet to come. At 6 pm, the polls closed in the Costa Rica Elections 2022 and there is a great hubbub in the streets, as seen in this video in Los Yoses.

4:30 pm: These are the ways results will be sent starting at 6 pm

At 6 pm sharp, the 6,767 receiving boards will close and no more people will be allowed to enter. At that moment, the race begins to count votes in each of the tables and send the information, already corroborated, to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

The initial process will be in charge of the polling station members and prosecutors designated by all the parties, who will have to monitor each other to guarantee that each ballot is registered according to the will of its voter.

The first formal session is scheduled for 8:45 pm The early influx of voters this Sunday will not make this go ahead, since all the polls will close at 6 pm Even, it is possible that on this occasion the tables require more time to count, since they must certify the votes of 25 different presidential formulas.

The polling station members finish their work by delivering the closing minutes to the person in charge of data transmission at the voting center. This is a person selected and trained by the TSE, who shows up around 5 pm to settle in the designated space.

Once the votes are counted, the TSE has three ways to receive such information. The 350 schools and colleges with the largest number of receiving boards will do so through an application designed by the Court and installed on smartphones owned by the institution. Another 125 centers with a moderate volume of tables will use computers, while the smaller centers will communicate with a call center, whose operators will be in three different and secret locations, in San Jose.

While the data is being transmitted, the tulas are taken to a collection point or transferred directly to the TSE headquarters with an escort from the Public Force. By proximity, those from Josephine centers usually arrive first. Each bag is carried to a warehouse on a conveyor belt and passes under an arch that reads the bag’s chip, which records the exact time of arrival.