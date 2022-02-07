Elizabeth Gutiérrez beats Jacky Bracamontes for William Levy’s infidelity; Mexican responds in networks

The drama after the separation of Elizabeth Gutierrez Y William Levy is still very active and has even involved Jacky Bracamonteswho has reacted to the most recent comments of the American about the romance that the Mexican had with the actor of Cuban origin a few years ago.

Gutiérrez, 42, decided to open his heart in an interview with Erika de la Vega for the podcast “In self-defense”, where she was questioned about the rumors that have flooded her marriage for 19 years.

Gutiérrez spoke in particular about the book that the actress launched Jacqueline bracamontes“The catwalk of my life: Back, not even to take flight!”, where he talked about the relationship he had with William Levy while they starred “Sortilege” in 2009.

At that time, the Jalisco woman implied that Gutiérrez got pregnant on purpose to keep the soap opera heartthrob in her lake, but she herself has had the opportunity to clarify the situation.

“…For me it’s like a lack of respect for both families, because why tell something like that… thank God I don’t have the need to tie up a man,” he said.

Jacky Bracamontes reacts to comments

After these statements, now it was the turn of the Mexican actress to show her position by sharing a message on social networks that reflects that she wants to stay away from any controversy.

These are some videos and photographs that he has received these days from his followers who have shown him all their support and affection.

In one of them shared by the profile “@love_forjacky”, wrote in the description: “And you will never be alone, I will always be with you”, as well as various supporting comments. The clip was taken up by Jacky herself in her Instagram stories, to note that she sails with the flag of peace.

This is the only reaction Jacky Bracamontes has had regarding the comments of Elizabeth Gutierrez after his separation from William Levyalthough it is not ruled out that he could comment more directly in the future.

