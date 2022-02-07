Elizabeth Gutiérrez beats Jacky Bracamontes for William Levy’s infidelity; Mexican responds in networks

Admin 7 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 35 Views

The drama after the separation of Elizabeth Gutierrez Y William Levy is still very active and has even involved Jacky Bracamonteswho has reacted to the most recent comments of the American about the romance that the Mexican had with the actor of Cuban origin a few years ago.

Gutiérrez, 42, decided to open his heart in an interview with Erika de la Vega for the podcast “In self-defense”, where she was questioned about the rumors that have flooded her marriage for 19 years.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Ninel Conde exposes her abdomen of steel with a red bikini while on a yacht in Miami

Ninel Count He caused a furor again within his social networks, where this weekend he …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved