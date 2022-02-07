Emme Muñiz: Jennifer Lopez’s daughter’s style over the years

Emme Muñiz is the daughter of Jennifer Lopezproduct of his relationship with the singer Mark Anthony, slowly has been earning a place in the entertainment world since that appearance he made at the 2020 Super Bowl, accompanying his mother and Shakira on stage, where he showed that talent runs through his veins.

In recent months, The 13-year-old and her twin brother Max have captured the spotlight, after his mother resumed her relationship with Ben Affleck, after 17 years, so it is very common to see them together as a family, enjoying an afternoon at the movies, dining or shopping in the luxurious stores of Los Angeles.

Emme is definitely a girl who draws attention not only because of the great resemblance she has to her mother, but also because of the unbridled look she has opted for, that is why we wanted to recount the changes she has experienced over the years.

When Emme stepped on the stage of the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami, Florida, in 2020, surprised everyone with her white dress with gold accessories. On that occasion she wore her long hair naturally.

As the months went by, the daughter of the “Diva del Bronx” decided to cut her hair at shoulder height, something that favored him because his curls were even more defined. At that moment, the girl still opted for a style with skirts, tight tops and few accessories.

However, in the year 2021, Emme Muñiz took a radical turn in her dressing style. the minor he began to wear t-shirts and baggy pantsinspired by the 90’s, very grunge style with his sneakers.

Photo: Instagram @ jloverg1

What’s more decided to completely change her hair and give it a very personal touch by dyeing it blue and wear it shorter. Something that undoubtedly generated controversy and caused The minor was harshly criticized because she no longer looked “as good” as her mother.

Continuing with his experiments in fashion and in search of adopting his own style, Emma Muniz, She was caught on another occasion walking with her mother through Los Angeles wearing an outfit similar to JLo’s.

The teenager wore a crop top in which she exposed her abdomen, a crochet sweater, a long ankle-length skirt, tennis shoes and gold accessories, as well as glasses.

Photo: Instagram @ jloverg1

Emme will continue to experiment in fashion like all girls her agealthough in recent months his relaxed style with grunge touches has been preferred and despite the criticism he is clear that he does not want to make changes to his hair for a while.