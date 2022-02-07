Telemundo

Throughout six seasons of the stellar sports reality show on the Telemundo network, Exatlon Estados Unidos, several faces have become iconic in the competition among athletes and, of course, the former presenter of the first four installments, the national sports journalist Venezuelan Erasmo Provence.

Provenza was, from the beginning of Exatlon United States, the presenter and the leading voice of the competition, that until in the fourth season, he suddenly resigned alleging mistreatment of his person by the owners of the franchise.

Very vocal on social media

The talented presenter, who is currently on an indefinite break from the media, has always been very open when it comes to revealing his opinions on different topics on social networks in which he agrees or differs. So much so that after his resignation, he did not hesitate to reveal details of what his experience would have been within the so-called “fierce competition on the planet”, where he assured with his usual forcefulness, he would “never” return.

a family man

Since he returned from recording the seasons of Exatlon Estados Unidos in the Dominican Republic, Erasmo Provenza has made his purpose clear and that is to provide and share with his family, made up of his wife Vanessa Terán, and his son Noah. Together, the Provenza Teráns spend time together, take trips and share experiences that Erasmo reflects on his profile on the social network Instagram to his more than 200,000 followers, with whom he has always shown himself as he is, a hard-working, talented man, a lover of his family and very sincere.

Erasmo Provenza suffers an accident with his family: How is the former presenter of EXATLON USA?

The journalist who won several Emmy awards, in the morning hours of February 6, surprised his followers when he first shared a video in which he claimed that he and his wife would have been victims of a drunk driver, who after crashing Erasmo’s car He would have fled and it was Provenza himself who managed to record it and share more information, such as, among other things, his name, profession and even his Instagram account.

The woman in question, according to the information shared by Provenza, is called: Rosmy Pinto, and according to her Instagram account, which is already deactivated, she works as a Bartender in the city of Miami. About this, Erasmo commented: “Many ask me how I got her Instagram account, she had it stuck on the truck that is not even in her name. The police are already taking charge of the matter and I have all the data on this woman. My lawyers will take care of everything from this moment on with the evidence that supports the situation. I know that she was taken into custody and an officer confirmed to me that she was under the influence of alcohol. The problem is that drunk drivers are generally the ones who make life miserable for others. Take note. End of subject.”

At the moment, both Erasmo Provenza and the rest of his family are in good health. The presenter assured that they would do everything necessary so that the driver who caused the accident is prosecuted by the laws of the United States.