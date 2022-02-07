Facebook is being beaten by TikTok in terms of popularity among users

The company’s social network Meta is not starting well in 2022/Photo: CMD | Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto, NurPhoto

Facebook is having a rough start to 2022. Since Meta shares plunged nearly 27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange, which became the biggest drop for a company in the United States. But now, it has been revealed that he also is losing users, to the popular TikTok platform.

According to We are Social, in its 2022 digital report on digital trends, social networks and mobile, the social network created by mark zuckerberg has been displaced by the video social network developed by the Chinese company ByteDance.

As we report in The Truth News, the creator of Facebook ceased to be one of the richest men due to the collapse of shares of Meta Networks. The company acknowledged that it has had a drop in the number of daily active users, which at the end of 2021 decreased from 1,929 million to 1,930.

Why is Facebook losing users to TikTok?

According to We are Social, in its 2022 digital report on digital trends, social networks and mobile, the total of Facebook monthly active users during the last quarter of 2021 was 2.91 billionOf these, 98.5% use it from their cell phones and 1.5% from their computer.

While TikTok reached a total of 11.2% popularity in such a short time Only for users 18 years of age and older. For the Meta social network, its popularity was positioned at 36.8%, unlike the last quarter of 2020 when it was at 36%.

Although compared to figures Facebook is still more popular, the exponential growth that TikTok has represents a threat to the Meta company, which continues to lose users over time.

Facebook is still the favorite in Mexico

In Mexico, Zuckerberg’s social network is foundin third place worldwide in popularity of users, being 87.6% of the population that uses it, While for TikTok Mexico is in sixth place with 50% of the population using the app.

According to data released by Google Trends, searches on both Facebook and Facebook Messenger have potentially decreased from February 2021 to date. So it is possible that the Meta company is beginning to worry about the rapid fame that TikTok has achieved.

