Facts you have to know about the long covid

The ivermectin is a medicine what happens in the Mexico City for try the covid-19today we tell you its origin and some controversies it has had.

Fortunately, there are now more treatments approved to be able try the covid-19today we will talk about the ivermectina medicine that is delivered in the kits against covid-19 distributed by the Government of the Mexico City to positive cases coronavirus.

To know more about…Data you need to know about the long covid

Also known as

post-covid-19 syndrome or persistent covid-19 and refers to a long duration of the disease. Studies indicate that it affects 10% of people who have been infected.

▲ It can occur in anyone regardless of age, whether they were healthy or had other illnesses, were hospitalized patients, or had mild symptoms. What’s more

it predominates in middle-aged women, with an average of 43 years.

▲ A survey of patients with persistent covid reported that in relation to vaccination, 55% had no improvement in symptoms; 26% did improve and 18% worsened.

▲ People whose COVID symptoms persisted for a year reported the prevalence of these ailments: depression, anxiety, and shortness of breath.

▲ A study carried out by English researchers determined that very few children develop a post-covid-19 syndrome. Approximately 28 days is the average time that symptoms last for those who do develop this syndrome.

▲

What is the ivermectin, medicine what do they give for try covid?

The ivermectin is a antiparasitic medicine with a wide spectrum of efficacy. Since 2020, there have been at least 60 trials with ivermectin for covid-19.

There are data suggesting a possible role for ivermectin in the treatment of covid-19but there are no definitive data on the safety or efficacy of this indication or on the doses/regimens required.

The ivermectin It is a drug that is used to try various diseases, but at present it is being used for try sick patients with covid-19.

The ivermectin is avoiding many hospitalizations in CDMX

through the Health Secretary (SEDESA), the Government of Mexico Cityreported that according to a study carried out in the capital of the country and that analyzed the administration of ivermectin through the medical kit that is given to positive people to covid-19 The main result was identified as a reduction of between 52 percent and 76 percent in the probability of ending up hospitalized after giving this treatment to infected people.

claudia sheinbaumhead of government said in January 2021 that a medical group of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and the SEDENA met with national and international medical specialists who administered the ivermectin and acetylsalicylic acid and when detecting that there were practically no side effects, it was decided to include these drugs in the medical kit that the capital government grants to positive patients, in addition to providing specialized medical follow-up.

(Photo: Twitter)

“When it started, say, a month after this treatment, it was decided to do a statistical analysis; this statistical analysis compared before the drugs were given to after the drugs were given; there are clinical tests that placebos or drugs are used, in this case it was not like that, but it was simply a statistical analysis of what happened with people with very similar comorbidities, ages, etc., as already explained, before giving the drugs and after giving the drugs and the result is that, which is a very significant result in the sense,” Sheinbaum said.

José Antonio Peña Merino, head of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP), explained that through more than 220 thousand observations in people who received and did not receive the medical kit with ivermectin and acetylsalicylic acid, a reduction in the probability of being hospitalized was detected in a range of 52 to 72 percent for those who did receive the kit with the drugs.

“Who received the kits you are 68 percent less likely to develop symptoms that require hospitalization, Peña Merino said.

The Secretary of Health, Oliva López Arellanopointed out that the ivermectin It is a medicine that is used in the treatment of different parasites and whose distribution of the 135,000 medical kits was carried out through specific indications and personalized medical follow-up, so it is important to avoid self-medication.

They withdrew an article by José Merino from a magazine for not being well done

The steering committee of SocAr Xiv decided to withdraw the article from his magazine called “The ivermectin and the chances of hospitalization for covid-19: the evidence of a quasi-experimental analysis based on a public intervention in Mexico City”, elaborated by José Merino and more collaborators.

The brief was a report on a program in Mexico City that gave people medical kits when they tested positive for covid-19which contained tablets of ivermectin. The document’s conclusion states that the study supported interventions based on ivermectin to mitigate the effects of the pandemic covid-19.

Joseph Merinois head of the Digital Agency for Digital Innovation is the lead author of the article and noted that he is not a medical researcher, but a social scientist reasonably well grounded in public health research.

The article has caused a lot of controversy since although it has been proven that the ivermectin helps prevent severe covid, it cannot yet be ensured that this medicine cure or protect from coronavirus.

Keep reading: How to know if I have omicron?

(With information from: Secretary of Health and Scopen)