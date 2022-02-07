Fire affects an important enclave for the selection of tobacco (+Video) › Cuba › Granma

A fire of great proportions, in the early hours of this Sunday, significantly affected the Tobacco Selection of San Antonio de los Baños, in Artemisa.

The preliminary information, offered by the newspaper El Artemiseño, details that the loss of 25 thirds of tobacco has been accounted for.

The director of the UEB, Javier Olivero, pointed out that some of the crates imported to store the product were also lost under fire, which results in significant damage.

The structure of the entire building and the furniture were also damaged, although with the support of the rapid response brigade and many neighbors, some supplies and computer media were recovered. There were no human losses.

According to the local authorities, the building occupied by the Chosen Company of the Collection and Processing Company Lázaro Peña is one of the main economic enclaves in the territory.

The director of the Tabacuba Business Group, Marino Murillo, in statements to the press, recognized the work of the Ministry of the Interior and the Fire Department of several municipalities in the province and Havana, which acted promptly to prevent the fire from spreading. to adjoining houses and loss of human lives, says the local newspaper.

Investigations to determine the cause of the fire are ongoing.

