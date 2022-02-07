From recreational tracks to debut in Beijing; Donovan Carrillo, on stage

With a preparation full of his own effort, the Mexican Donovan Carrillo debuts this Monday night in his first Olympic Gamesduring the figure skating short program round of Beijing 2022which you must give to go to the long program.

Tapatio from birth, Donovan has faced complications from the practice of a winter sport in a country like ours, which motivated him to leave his home since he was 13 years old, in addition to overcoming moments of adversity by joining a discipline considered for women by the majority.

“It took a lot of feeling, effort and work letting him go to another state to train, since here in Guadalajara we did not have an ice rink so he could practice. Letting him go to Guanajuato at the age of 13 was hard because he was a child very attached to his family, but we knew that we had to leave him because he had a dream very clear and we supported him in everything”, said his mother Diana Icela, in an interview for the conade.

In the absence of a special ice rink for Olympic athletes in Mexico, Cheek It has had to find space in facilities where people go to skate recreationally, which is why it has even managed to train on shopping center rinks.

today together with @claire2807 we took our daughters to have an hour of ice skating and we had the great opportunity to see training in the same place and without privileges of space and exclusivity to @DonovanDCarr A spectacle to see such an athlete work. Applause. – Christian Martinoli (@martinolimx) July 15, 2021

Today with Donovan a few hours before debuting Beijing 2022more than a decade of discipline and perseverance will make Mexico appear again in figure skating in a winter competition, since the last time was in Albertville 199230 years ago, with Mayda Navarro Y Ricardo Olavarrieta.

Carillo Suazo will be presented on Monday, February 7, at 7:30 p.m. Central Time. Mexicoat the Beijing Closed Stadium, where his routine will have music from Carlos Santana, Daniel BouaventuraDean Martin, Ricky Martin and Charles Rivera.

From training in the ice rink of a shopping center to the Olympic Games. In a country with hardly any Olympic-size ice rinks and overcoming numerous obstacles, @DonovanDCarr ???????? he will be the first figure skater from Mexico in 30 years. ???? Episode #5 of Winter Tracks. pic.twitter.com/6davAZVf3T – The Olympic Games (@juegosolimpicos) January 13, 2022

“I feel very happy to be able to go to the Winter Games and therefore I invite all the boys and girls play a sportCarrillo said.

“If you are passionate about somethingwho work hard to make all dreams come true effort and work“.

Spanish admirer Javier Fernandezworld figure skating champion in 2015 and 2016, as well as a seven-time winner at the European level (from 2013 to 2019), Donovan aspires for Beijing 2022 to be a Learning Gamessince at 22 years of age, he contemplates that his fullness as an athlete will arrive in Milan 2026.

​