From television? Famous driver is hospitalized in an emergency after contracting Covid-19

Mexico City.- After testing positive for Covid-19, the famous radio host and announcer, Antonio Esquinca, unfortunately had to be hospitalized emergency due to certain complications with your health.

Esquinca, better known as Toño, is a famous radio host and has had his own morning show for 14 years. Toño Esquinca and the Crowdis also a specialist in positioning, penetration and personality in radio stations, programs and programming.

Toño, unfortunately he tested positive for coronavirus on January 30 of the current year, from which time he had to be absent from his program, although he remained active on social networks, thanking his thousands of fans for caring and writing to him to find out about his health.

But, a week after the announcement, the announcer revealed in his account Twitter that due to some complications in his health due to the virus, although he clarified that his situation was not serious, but it was delicate and he had to be under medical surveillance, emphasizing that he hopes to be back soon.

Dear public, I am hospitalized. It is not serious, but it is serious and little by little I am improving. Thank you for all your prayers and beautiful messages. I hope to be able to be live again soon. May God bless you,” Antonio wrote.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that the famous announcer has faced covid-19, since last June 2021 he also tested positive, although he continued to work for a couple of days, resting for only a few.

Source: TV Notes, Millennium