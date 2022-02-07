from the Nou Camp Stadium they collide in a vibrant duel for Liga MX

Cruz Azul and León will face each other this Monday, February 7 at 9:00 p.m. (local time) for matchday 4 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 at the Nou Camp Stadium.

After two weeks of hiatus, the shares return in the MX League. Blue Cross will play their match this Monday, February 7, where they will seek to remain undefeated in this Closure 2022 after two wins and one draw. Lionthe rival on duty, and also undefeated, will try to string together his second consecutive victory.

The duel will take place in a Nou Camp Stadium with 70% capacity allowed by the health and competition authorities. The last confrontation between both teams dates from the past opening 2021where the felines were imposed by the minimum in the Azteca within the framework of day 11.

for this commitment John Reynoso You will not be able to count on your last two signings: Ivan Morales and Angel Romero. The two newly arrived soccer players are in the process of obtaining their work visas, so the team that will stop against León will be similar to the one presented on the last three dates with some other changes.

Where to watch the live online broadcast of Cruz Azul vs. Lion

This match corresponding to date 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament will be broadcast by Fox Sports and Claro Sports starting at 9:06 p.m. (local time).

Blue Cross vs. Leon: Possible alignments

Blue Cross: Jesus Crown; Adrian Aldrete, Julio Dominguez, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar; Erik Lira, Rafael Baca, Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna; and Bryan Angle.

Lion: Rodolfo Cota; Stiven Barreiro, William Tesillo, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Andrés Mosquera; Iván Rodríguez, Luis Montes, Ángel Mena, Víctor Dávila, Jean Meneses; and Federico Martinez.