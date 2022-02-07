Georgina Rodríguez gave Cristiano Ronaldo a Cadillac Escalade

Midtime Editorial

If the car collection of Cristiano Ronaldo It was already spectacular, the Portuguese star included a new jewel thanks to Georgina Rodriguezwhich gave him an incredible cadillac-escalade for his birthday.

Through your account Instagramthe model shared with her millions of followers a video of the moment in which the Manchester United footballers saw the great detail he had with him to celebrate his 37 years of life.

“Happy 37 years to the love of my life. We love you infinitely. Best father and best life partner that God has been able to assign us. Fighter and deserving of all the good things that happen to you. You are perfection and inspiration”, was the message with which the CR7 couple accompanied the recording.

It should be noted that the amazing collection of CR7 vehicles is made up of a Buggati Chiron in silver, a black ferraria McLaren Sennaa truck white rolls roycea Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG and a Bugatti Veyronjust to mention a few cars.

How much is the Cadillac Escalade that Georgina gave to CR7?

According to newspaper information Markthe cadillac-escalade is a model that not available in Europeso it is most likely that Georgina has sent it to England through an importer.

The cost in usa of this large SUV, which has engines of up to 420 horsepower, exceeds the 100 thousand dollarsthat is, it is worth more than 2 million Mexican pesos at today’s exchange.