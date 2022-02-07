Get a V-shaped body, with chest and back like this bodybuilder

This bodybuilder’s chest and back are twice the size of his waist, brutal!

Building a V-shaped physique is about more than just getting big arms and shoulders. And fitness athlete Andrzej Tomalski from Belfast with a giant chest and back is a case in point; twice his waist specifically. Without reaching 1.80 meters in height and 84 kilos in weight, he has shown what his body was like before he started in the gym….

How did Tomalski do it? The youngster, now 26, first stepped into the gym nine years ago and shortly after began competing as a bodybuilder. “After my first two or three months of training, I realized that my shoulders were growing much faster than most people’s, but my parents were never happy with my passion and love for bodybuilding and I never had their They said it was a stupid dream. And I moved to the UK three years ago to pursue my dreams and my bodybuilding career, and we didn’t speak to each other for years.”

To get his upper body, Tomalski works out at the gym five days a week and cardio, a total of 12 and a half hours of sports. However, “the biggest change,” he says, “is the diet.” “No sweets, sugar, unhealthy foods or drinks, and of course, alcohol.” He points out the foods richest in protein here.

“I have seven meals every day, mainly rice, chicken, fish, all of the best quality possible. Basically, every day I have the same food and meals on a daily basis. There are no more secrets or mysteries. Be consistent, train hard, work diary and diet. There are no shortcuts, just hard work and dedication.” Here the best meat for your muscles.

