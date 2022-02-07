Girondins de Bordeaux and Honduran Alberth Elis are beaten away against Reims

2022-02-06
With the Honduran Alberth Elis, the Girondins de Bordeaux received a 5-0 beating against Reims on a visit to the Auguste-Delaune II stadium in a duel corresponding to Date 23 of the French league.
The catracho started as a starter and could not play his football because they did not leave him spaces. He came on as a substitute at minute 63, moments after conceding the fourth goal.
The locals’ first goal was a penalty Ekitike at minute 40 in a tight foul that had to be defined by the VAR. Munetsi at minute 46 he put the second taking advantage of a loose ball in the area after a corner kick.
The third was a shot from outside the goal area. Matusiwa at minute 59. Goalkeeper Possin flew into the air, but could not reach him.
Faes at 62 and Munetsi, who signed his double at 76, closed the win against the Marines.
With this result, Girondins is complicated in the fight for permanence. He goes down one step in the standings and is located in box 19 (penultimate (with 20 points).
His next game will be on Sunday, February 13, away from home against Lens, who are ninth in the table with 33 points.
Girondins starting 11: Possin, Pembele, Ahmedhodzic, Medioub, Mensah, Guilavogui, Fransergio, Adli, Odin, Alberth Elis and Hwang.