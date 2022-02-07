Girondins de Bordeaux and Honduran Alberth Elis are beaten away against Reims

2022-02-06

With the Honduran Alberth Elis, the Girondins de Bordeaux received a 5-0 beating against Reims on a visit to the Auguste-Delaune II stadium in a duel corresponding to Date 23 of the French league.

The catracho started as a starter and could not play his football because they did not leave him spaces. He came on as a substitute at minute 63, moments after conceding the fourth goal.

The locals’ first goal was a penalty Ekitike at minute 40 in a tight foul that had to be defined by the VAR. Munetsi at minute 46 he put the second taking advantage of a loose ball in the area after a corner kick.

The third was a shot from outside the goal area. Matusiwa at minute 59. Goalkeeper Possin flew into the air, but could not reach him.