Goodbye Crown? After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II makes a drastic decision; she will be his successor

United Kingdom.- The Royalty is giving much to talk about in recent days, because after 70 years on the throne, it seems that the Queen isabel II I would say goodbye to the crown, because he confessed that he has taken a drastic decision regarding his retirement and revealed that she will be his successor.

How do you know, a day like today, February 6, but in the year 1952, the Crown dressed in mourning and the then Princess Elizabeth received heartbreaking news, her father, the King George VI, unfortunately had died of cancer in her lungs, making her from that moment, the Queen of the United Kingdom.

Although it was not until six months later that the ceremony was held to crown her, Elizabeth II is already 70 years old as leader of the Royalty and head of the Commonwealth of Nations, so in a couple of months the jubilee will be celebrated to honor that she is the longest-living monarch and that she has lasted the most years at the helm.

But, recently the mother of the Prince carlos, the heir to the throne, aroused rumors that after said celebration he could reveal his retirement and leave the position to his son and his wife, Camila Parker Bowles, Well, he made statements during a virtual talk that they are giving a lot to talk about.

In these statements, she confirmed that who would ascend the throne when she left him would be her firstborn and not the prince william, how it has been said for a couple of years, however, what struck the most was the one who said that she was granted the title of Queen Consort, despite the fact that she did not obtain that of princess when she married Carlos, how did it happen with Kate Middleton Y Meghan Markle, which were only known as “His Royal Highness”, the duchess of cambridge Y Duchess of Sussex.

It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camila will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Without a doubt, these statements have shocked millions around the world, because nobody expected that Carlos will come to the throne, much less that his wife would obtain the title of Queen, because it is known that they had an affair while he was married to Lady Di, including that this led to several suicide attempts by the mother of the prince harry.

It is worth mentioning that the Prince Philip of EdinburghDespite being her husband and father of her four children, he was never given the title of King Consort and always remained as a prince, even his children had higher rank within the monarchy.

