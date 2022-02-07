Goodbye WhatsApp? How is XX Messenger, the app that prevents you from being spied on

But nevertheless, what we don’t know, is that these applications monitor and profile the majority of digital users. That is to say: although they do not know what we say, yes they know who we communicate with, when and how often. This is what is called in technology metadata.

Our personal information, or metadata, has been increasingly marketed, auctioned off, and monetized advertisers and political groups, who use it in micro-targeting strategies and, in the worst cases, for the manipulation of consumers or voters.

XX Messenger: what does it mean to be decentralized

This new application is positioned as a true decentralized platform to return to the original privacy principles of the Internet. The app, which is already available on IOS and Android, allows users to communicate in real time, just like other similar ones, but through hundreds of decentralized nodes operating worldwide.

Designed for ease of use and to replace existing messaging apps, it also features group chat and the ability to share photos and audio.

David Chauminventor of electronic money and founder of XX Network, warned that privacy concerns have raised public awareness of problems with the control of personal information by centralized entities, such as Facebook. “Realizing that their information is being misused by business entities, people are now trying to understand how to use encryption and smartphones to protect themselves and change society to their advantage,” says Chaum.

Messaging.jpg XX Messenger: each message sent goes through 5 randomly chosen nodes, among hundreds of nodes in the world.

Furthermore, he adds, “XX Messenger is safely decentralizing private communication in the same way Bitcoin decentralized finance. Let’s do it right, let’s take control of our own information and our destiny, ”she assures.

If we look ahead there is general agreement that when quantum computing -a new chip paradigm that will exponentially increase data processing-, is overcrowded, messages sent on all other messaging platformseven those with “strong end-to-end coding”, will be easily decoded retroactively and analyzed by artificial intelligence.

What this new app proposes is that information remains private. It is intended as a way to protect and strengthen inalienable rights in the future of the web3, a decentralized website whose promise is that the user is at its center as creatorbut above all as a holder, as the owner of the tokens.

How app decentralization works

XX Messenger allows users to communicate in real time, just like other similar ones, but through hundreds of decentralized nodes operating worldwide. Each message sent through this platform passes through five nodes chosen at random from hundreds of nodes in the world.. There is no centralized entity that governments can coerce, no company that can introduce spyware or hand over data from its database.

The XX Network, which supports XX Messenger, it is a decentralized blockchain autonomously through smart contractsdistributed on mainnet and operating on transparent software from 350 privately owned nodes, in more than 80 countries.

How data is protected

The challenge is to focus on privacy and personal data protectionbecause XX Messenger offers metadata shredding. All existing messaging can capture and potentially exploit metadata. Instead, metadata shredding is done by sending messages by randomly chosen XX Network nodes around the world.

Each node changes the order and encoding before being forwarded and clears any record of what it has done. Every piece of metadata about who is talking, with whom, and at what time is destroyed before any of the pieces can be put together for tracking.

Who is David Chaum?

Chaum, founder and CEO of XX Network, is internet privacy pioneer and led the team behind the creation of this new messaging app. In fact, it is one of the most recognized men in the world of cryptography for having developed many of the cryptographic protocols used today.

In addition, he devoted his entire career to develop alternatives to protect user privacy during the exchange of information in digital environments.

His professional career is prolific: he developed practical, anonymous and verifiable early coding systems. At the same time, is considered the creator of electronic moneymixed networks, permissionless encryption solutions, and verifiable voting systems in the 1980s.