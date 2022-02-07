Government assesses flood damage to determine whether to issue national emergency declaration

The Central Government and the municipalities evaluate the damage caused by the floods of the past few days to determine if a declaration of national emergency is issued and if it is raised to a request at the federal level.

The secretary of the Department of Public Security (DSP), Alexis Torres, indicated that they hope to have a preliminary estimate by the end of today, when there were still six refugees in Cataño and five in Toa Baja.

“We are working with the mayors and mayors, waiting for them to make their evaluation to submit all the information to the DSP and the Bureau (of Emergency Management) to evaluate and refer to the governor, so that he analyzes it and makes a determination,” said Torres.

“I hope that by the end of the day we will have at least a preliminary number to start the dialogue,” he added. “Right now the mayors are being called to collect this data.”

He stressed that “once the governor makes a decision, if that is the case”, he will or will not request an emergency declaration from the federal government.

Relive the press conference here:

“You have to take into account the amount of damage to be able to evaluate it,” added Torres, who stressed that he visited the Candelaria area in Toa Baja and saw that “it was well affected, not necessarily in the structures, but in the furniture and fridges. The water entered four to six feet on those properties.”

The official pointed out that at the moment the municipalities, NMEAD and the DSP, as well as other entities, offer immediate response assistance to attend to immediate needs, but at the moment it is not clear what will happen for long-term damage claims.

For his part, Orlando Rivera, director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), indicated that there is no exact figure to determine if an emergency declaration is issued by the United States government.

“Each emergency is different and despite the fact that there is no number that can tell you what will be the trigger for that presidential declaration, I can tell you that this local and state evaluation is being carried out, to later do a joint analysis preliminary damages and see if that presidential statement is in effect, “explained Rivera, during a press conference at the NMEAD headquarters.

At the moment, there are several public schools that will not receive students and the Río Piedras Campus of the University of Puerto Rico announced that it has postponed its return to face-to-face classes due to the situation.

Here you can check which campuses will be closed.

The Juana Matos neighborhood, in Cataño, has been one of the places affected by the intense rains. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

At least five people had taken refuge at noon today, Sunday, at the Mercedes García school in Colorado. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Torrential rains have been reported during the past 24 hours. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The National Weather Service in San Juan estimated the amount of rain recorded in some areas of Puerto Rico during the last 24 hours at up to 12 inches of rain. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The rain has been generated by the interaction of a trough and the proximity of the remnants of a cold front in the region. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Between the area of ​​San Juan and Vega Baja, the accumulation of water has been between 7 and 10 inches, while in Dorado it reaches 12, and the rain continues. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

In the Juana Matos neighborhood, Mayor Julio Alicea estimated that between 60% and 65% of the houses were flooded, in a community of some 400 households. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Alicea announced that, during this afternoon, she would be signing a municipal executive order, declaring a state of emergency and a disaster area. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The audacity experienced by the residents of the Juana Matos community has awakened the memory of a still recent nightmare: Hurricane Maria. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

“We are going through a very strong situation, we are experiencing something that happened four years ago with Hurricane Maria,” said José Serrano, a 26-year-old man born and raised there. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

In Cataño, the municipality enabled the shelter this morning where there was already a family of two people, and three additional individuals, while the rescue and orientation work continued in the Juana Matos neighborhood. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

A view of one of the streets in the Juana Matos neighborhood.

(Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

A residence in the Juana Matos neighborhood, in Cataño, affected by the rains. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)