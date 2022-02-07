Green hydrogen, “light years away” without renewables

Catalonia’s delay in the construction of wind and solar photovoltaic parks for the generation of electricity from renewable sources also harms the implementation of green hydrogen, which is that generated from renewable electricity. According to experts, green hydrogen is called to be the solution to decarbonize all those energy uses that are not feasible to electrify, such as industrial processes at temperatures above 200 degrees or heavy transport. However, its generation requires electricity, renewable, of which Catalonia is currently deficient, with less than 20% of the electricity produced from renewable sources.

“We are light years away from having enough renewable generation capacity to decarbonize electricity consumption and only when the electricity sector has been decarbonized can we start thinking about installing more renewables to be able to generate green hydrogen,” laments Pere Margalef, director of technology of the Italian energy infrastructure operator Snam.

Deadlines

Green hydrogen is expected to be competitive with gas produced by 2030

Catalonia runs the risk of falling behind in an energy vector (it is not a source of energy, but a gaseous substance capable of storing energy) that is increasingly promising. “The rise in the price of fossil fuels –especially natural gas, which is the fossil fuel currently used for the generation of what is known as gray hydrogen– and the best price reduction expectations for green hydrogen mean that each become more attractive”, says Albert Tarancón, Icrea researcher at the Catalan Energy Research Institute (IREC). To these factors, Margalef adds the increase in the price of the right to emit carbon dioxide (CO2), which concerns the generation of gray hydrogen.

On the other hand, the Next Generation funds for European green recovery are also a catalyst. “In three years, they must make it possible for electrolysers (the process with which green hydrogen is obtained) to be scalable at an industrial level,” says Ricard García-Valls, director of the Chemical Technology Unit at the Eurecat technology center and professor of the Rovira i Virgili University (URV).





It is estimated that the price of green hydrogen could be reduced to 2 euros per kilogram before the year 2030, being already competitive with the current prices of natural gas for both industrial and domestic use (although it requires modifications, Margalef calculates that the current network natural gas can become a 100% hydrogen network by 2050). “If the prices of natural gas and oil continue to rise, green hydrogen will be able to compete with both fossil fuels even sooner,” says Javier Brey, president of the Spanish Hydrogen Association (AeH2).

“Catalonia has a great opportunity before it to be a pioneer with hydrogen, as it was with natural gas at the time,” says Brey. “It has one of the largest gas infrastructures in Europe, concentrates almost 25% of Spanish industry (one of the main fields of application of this energy vector) and enjoys a privileged geostrategic location, with first-class ports and airports, but you have to do your homework”, warns the president of AeH2. Spain has its own roadmap for green hydrogen. According to this plan, the central government will invest 8,900 million euros in this energy vector until the year 2030.

Aragon goes ahead

A consortium of companies has chosen Aragón for the installation of a “global pioneering project for the production of hydrogen and green ammonia”, according to a Naturgy statement. The gas company, which is part of the consortium, has indicated that the new plant will connect “the excellent renewable resources of Aragon with the centers of industrial consumption on the east coast of Spain”.