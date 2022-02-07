GTA 6 for Android? The dangers you run if you download it

A couple of days ago RockstarGames announced that he was working on GTA 6. This announcement has revolutionized networks and also internet scams. Now that everyone’s talking about GTA 6 it is possible that many users identify it as the possible exit of the game. And not, Grand Theft Auto 6 is not official and it will take a while to arrive. What has already arrived are attempts to scam users and malicious mobile downloads. Today we tell you the dangers of trying download gta 6 on android.

GTA 6 does not have a mobile version, nor will it

The rock star games they have a difficult adaptation to mobile controls and a graphic power that is too demanding. These two keys make the game stop mobiles has not arrived and is not expected in the coming years. There may be Lite versions at some point, but not an identical game that can be played on console or PC.

There is no GTA 5 for mobile and, much less, GTA 6. The new game has not been announced, the company has only communicated that is already developing it. The news has not taken long to go viral and hackers are already taking advantage to confuse.

Installing GTA 6 on your mobile will cause you to download viruses

There are no exceptions: if a web page or Telegram channel leaves you with a link to download GTA 6 on mobile this one has virus. These types of downloads are designed for users who are not very familiar with how launches work or the possible download of viruses.

It’s about a game that hasn’t been released yet, so if someone promises you a free download on your mobile, it’s a virus. It will also be when GTA VI is launched on the market, because the mobile version is not expected for this generation.

Moreover, if you see these types of links promising the download gta 5 on mobileprobably also a virus link. This game does not have a mobile version, much less a free one.

The best alternatives to GTA for Android

That GTA 5 or GTA 6 do not have mobile versions makes other companies take advantage of it. There are currently some alternatives to enjoy the atmosphere of GTA on an Android device. They are not perfect and their graphics, animations and stories are more modest, but they are interesting.

These games are inspired by the mechanics, graphics and story of Grand Theft Auto, but they are developed by other companies. In them you will find many similarities and scenarios in which to rob stores, steal cars and shoot.

All this with some much more modest graphics, certain limitations and free content. All can be downloaded from Google Play so free. The list is made from most recommended to least recommended, although all should go through your mobile if you like GTA.