Health reports five deaths and 314 people hospitalized by COVID-19

The Health Department reported today, Sunday, five new deaths from COVID-19bringing the total in this line to 3,944 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Through a tweet, the agency indicated that four of the deceased were vaccinated without the booster dose, while the fifth victim had his booster dose.

“People with pre-existing conditions are more likely to become severely ill if they contract COVID-19,” Health wrote when sharing the preliminary data.

In the noon update, Health specified that the deceased were between 77 and 94 years old. One death occurred on January 26, while the other four deaths were recorded on February 1 and 4.

The agency broke down that the average number of deaths from unvaccinated people for every 100,000 people -in a period of 30 days- it is 34; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) is 18; and refering to vaccinated with booster doses is 6.

Between January and so far in February, 625 deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus have been registered in Puerto Rico. The first month of the year 2022 closed with 593 fatal victims of the virus. Currently, the daily average of deaths is eight.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

226 deaths of unvaccinated people out of a population of 616,138. This population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated.

288 deaths of vaccinated people (without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,445,553. This population figure is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster.

73 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster, out of a population of 1,132,003. This population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people who are receiving said dose.

Demographics of deceased:

Breakdown of deaths from COVID-19, reported on February 6, 2022. (Capture)

On the other hand, the number of people hospitalized for the disease stood at 314, which represents about 38 fewer patients in the past 24 hours. The total is divided into 300 adult and 14 pediatric cases.

Among the adults, 76 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 60 are connected to an artificial respirator. A pediatric patient is in intensive care.

The positivity rate is 15.04%, which means that 15 out of 100 tests are positive for COVID-19. The total remains above the 5% recommended in this line by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The average number of confirmed cases -in a period of seven days- is 343, while the average number of probable cases amounts to 552.

According to genomic surveillance data -updated in mid-January-, 1,088 cases of the disease have been identified on the island. omicron variant. No cases of the delta variant have been identified in samples sequenced since the week of December 26, 2021.

Meanwhile, vaccination data shows that 2,893,476 eligible people – aged 5 years or older – have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines (94.1%). Of these, 2,577,556 have completed the dose series (83.8%).

At the moment, 1,132,003 people aged 5 years or older have their booster dose. Experts have repeatedly pointed out that this additional injection helps prevent the most severe effects of infection with COVID-19.

The reinforcement of Pfizer it is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with Moderna must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson can receive the booster two months after the single dose.