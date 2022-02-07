Herro vents after exclusion from the All-Star Game

Getty The Miami Heat player was not very happy after not being part of the All-Star Game

Tyler Herro is an All-Star. That’s it. Final point; no ifs or buts. Unfortunately, the Eastern Conference coaches did not make it official in their selection of reserve players for the showdown. NBA February. So the star of Miami Heat is currently looking from the outside.

Sure, Jimmy Butler got a spot in the game, and that’s something the Heat Nation can count on. Even in a year in which he has battled injuries, Miami’s leader continues to be recognized as an elite player in the league; that’s a big deal.

However, Herro’s achievements speak for themselves.

As of this writing, the Heat are virtually tied with the Bulls for the best record in the East. And no other player on the club has played as many minutes or scored as many points as Herro, who is averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season and shooting 37.1% of his 3-pointers.

For the record, only nine players in the league have a line of 20-4-4 or better. throwing threes at that rate. seven of them are All-Stars, one is Kyrie Irving — who would be an All-Star, were it not for his vaccination status — and the other is CJ McCollum, who plays for a 21-31 Blazers team.

So when asked about the snub after the Heat’s last game, Herro understandably didn’t come off as a cheerful guy.

Following his team’s win over the Spurs on Thursday — a game in which the player had a team-high 24 points while adding five rebounds, five assists and two steals — Herro was asked about his opinion around the omission of the All-Star.

While he did stress Butler’s appreciation for being cast, his words and body language throughout the exchange with the assembled media made it clear that he was upset by what had happened.

“I mean, it is what it is. You know, I feel like I’ve had an All-Star year so far… Really all I have to say is congratulations to my teammate Jimmy,” Herro said. “That’s all I really have to say about it.”

When asked if the snub would motivate him going forward, the 22-year-old had no doubt that it would. He also added that being overlooked has become one of the themes of his basketball career.

“Of course,” he said. “All my life I have been left out of multiple All-Star games; in high school, in college. It’s nothing new to me. I figured I wouldn’t make it; everything is alright. For some reason, my name never appears in the All-Star Game. It is what it is.”

Herro doesn’t care about his support for All-Star

In the weeks leading up to the All-Star announcement, a number of basketball critics defended Herro as a participant in the big game. For its part, Kendrick Perkins of ESPN tweeted his support. More recently, it was Hall of Famer Charles Barkley who advocated for his inclusion.

However, Herro finds no comfort in such support. When asked if the support he received from Sir Charles in particular meant anything to him, the Heat shooting guard was undaunted.

“Not really, because I didn’t make it. So it means nothing,” she said dispassionately.

