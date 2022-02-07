“HIV is still a pandemic,” recalls expert Jorge Santana

There is a variant that is treated as if it were new, but in reality it is not, according to a specialist.

Doctor Jorge Santana Bagur, medical director of the AIDS Clinical Research Unit.

The so-called new variant, VB, is actually not, said the medical director of the Clinical Research Unit for AIDS in Puerto Rico, the Doctor Jorge Santana Bagur.

Although it is a variant that is not new, it has begun to be talked about lately, so Dr. Santana notes that the HIV It has two subtypes, the HIV-1 Y HIV-2; Within these, other subgroups are found. The HIV-1 is responsible for the global pandemic, and almost all cases of AIDS. Meanwhile he HIV-2 is less pathogenic and is found more in West African areas.

However, this variant B is more virulent and is not new; in the year 2000 it began to proliferate. By 2010 it started to decline, but now it’s reappearing and it’s much more aggressive than other subtypes because it can develop the disease much more quickly.

Although it is a much more aggressive variant, it does respond to treatment. The recommendation is that the person who has a risk behavior, whatever it may be, periodically -every six months- go for check-ups to rule out infections.

The public health message is to continue testing to reach the World Health Organization (WHO) goal, which is that 90% of people with HIV are identified, 90% are under treatment and 90% are suppressed, because: “virus that does not replicate, virus that does not mutate and is not transmitted,” emphasizes Dr. Santana.

In New York, as well as in African countries, that percentage that is desired has been achieved, in Puerto Rico, almost 90% of the suppressed people are being reached.

In Puerto Rico there are approximately nine thousand people with HIV who are followed up and receive treatment. Compared to other parts of the world, Puerto Rico is well positioned. For this reason, the doctor urges that the person, upon suspicion, take the test.

This virus is RNA, that is, it tends to replicate without control, quickly in order to prevail, which is why it is important to stop that replication.

Regarding its transmission, the HIV has its own way of doing it and this has not changed, “the HIV it is still a pandemic”, but people forget it, according to specialist Santana. There is no other way that it is transmitted, but by sexual contact, use of syringes and exchange of fluids.

However, people are not dying as before, as treatments are more effective. “If the virus is controlled, the virus is not transmitted,” explains Santana. If the virus is not detected, it cannot be transmitted. But, responsibly, it is essential to protect yourself at all times.

There are medications to prevent the virus and they are being used in Puerto Rico, however, this type of information should be extended to other health specialists and not just to the expert in disease management. HIVemphasizes Dr. Santana.

Regarding the disease COVID-19 and the patient with HIV, World experience says that there is a higher risk of infection, although if the patient is under treatment, the risk of infection is low; There have been very few patients with HIV that have reached hospitals or have died, according to the expert.

The vaccine against HIV

Regarding the vaccine for HIVthe doctor comments that he has been in the field for three decades and they have realized that the virus has many subtypes, so creating a vaccine to cover all those subgroups has been difficult.

However, studies indicate that it is much closer now than it was before, but some have stopped. The arrival of the coronavirus is promoting research in this field as well. The vaccine will not be a cure, but preventive.

That is, when a person returns “undetectable”, it does not mean that they are cured. Well, there are patients who have died free of the virus, although they are rare cases.

The doctor also points out that there is a psychological factor, because when the patient opens the container to take the pill, he remembers that he has a condition. But, today there are approved drugs that reduce drug intake. Patients say they don’t remember having the condition…until they’re called to re-administer medications.

This means that science should be directed towards drugs that are subcutaneous or oral, but that are administered every six months, at least, all this to make the condition more bearable.

There are people who believe that the virus is controlled, but the truth is that a curriculum must be designed to teach sexuality in a different way. There are certain groups that behave as if the disease did not exist, therefore, prevention is important. There must be a change in the way sexuality is approached in the country and this is not being achieved, according to the specialist’s perspective.