Hoboken to End Mask Mandate in Public Places – NBC New York (47)

The city of Hoboken in New Jersey will end the mandate for the use of masks inside public places, effective Wednesday, February 9, Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla announced.

The end of the mask requirement comes as Hudson County’s positivity rate fell below 5% as of Monday, February 7, providing the basis for the order’s repeal.

Local Hoboken businesses will continue to have the option to require the use of face masks to enter their businesses.

Any mask requirements for schools in Hoboken will continue to be subject to the authority of each individual school or district.

Visitors to City facilities will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, for the foreseeable future.

Mayor Bhalla encourages all residents to get vaccinated and booster doses, if they have not already done so.

“While our indoor mask requirement is coming to an end, it is still important to use the tools we have at our disposal to stay safe from COVID-19,” said Mayor Bhalla. “COVID-19 remains a significant health risk for those who are not vaccinated, and I urge anyone who has not already been vaccinated to get vaccinated or boosted, and to get tested if you think you have been exposed.”