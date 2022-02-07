How many bitcoins do you need to buy the wings that will be eaten at the Super Bowl?

The National Chicken Counsil expects fans to consume about 1.42 billion wings during the Rams-Bengals game

consumption of chicken wings does not expect a considerable increase this year for the Super Bowl LVI, after the National Chicken Council reported that he estimates they will eat about 1.42 billion from wings during the match between Los Angeles Rams Y Cincinnati Bengalssame figure as last year.

In 2020 the estimated consumption for the Super Bowl LIV was 1.4 billion wings, increasing by 200,000 units last year.

Fans are expected to consume 1.42 billion wings during the Super Bowl. Getty Images

“There will be no shortage of wingsstated NCC spokesman Tom Super. “Like just about anything else you buy right now, wings They might be a bit more expensive, but they will be stocked. I wouldn’t wait until the start of the game to stand in line or order online.”

According to NCC, the sale of chicken wingss had an increase in the market of the protagonists of the superbowl during the playoffs, up 27.6 percent from last year in Cincinnati and 37.3 percent in The Angels, also pointed out that the price of wings at wholesale stores is down 19 percent from May to date, but retail prices are up about 30 cents a pound due to high demand.

“Demand for chicken wings has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic,” Super said. “The shift from traditional restaurants to express delivery and takeout has fueled consumption of chicken wings.

“Restaurants like the wings and pizza were built around takeout and delivery, as long as people are sitting around watching TV and maybe having a beer, wings They’ll still be in the game.”

Curious facts about the 1.42 billion from wings published by National Chicken Council: