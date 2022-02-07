How much would it cost in Latin America? – FayerWayer

star link from Elon Musk he advances with very slow steps, but he walks forward and his imminent arrival can already be seen close on the horizon. Having an Internet connection thanks to a satellite in the orbit of the planet has become a reality and it only remains for it to begin to be marketed massively on the planet.

In pursuit of this goal, Elon Musk announced the prices of some of his services and the equipment that each user will require to access the innovative product. That is, the era of testing, in which Chile has been involved, seems to be coming to an end. Now is the time to pay Internet.

In principle, the preliminary information is not at all encouraging. Through his Twitter account, the tycoon who is also in charge of SpaceX Y Tesla Motorsposted a link to start ordering products.

According to the information that appears on the page, users can already request the antenna, the receiving router and download the app for iOS and Android, and thus begin access to a connection with prices, literally, outside this orbit.

Starlink monthly subscription price

star link offers various types of monthly connection subscriptions. But if we talk about the Internet, few want to hear the worst download package that a service has. Speed, power, speed, “flash”… One click and that’s it: that’s what the user wants.

So, that type of service may make you consider other options, because only with the monthly subscription price, of the package that bears the name “Premium” costs $500 every 30 or 31 days.

Wait, this is not the time to run. There are still elements that you should listen to. According to Xataka review, it is not about entering the page to pay the USD $500 and start having fast Internet, it is not like hiring a platform of streaming.

In addition to the monthly cost, you must buy the equipment you need to be able to receive the signal from the orbit of the planet. It involves an antenna, router, base, power supply for power and some cables.

The cited portal says that the equipment supposedly doubles the power of the connection. This, apart from the 500 that you already spent for the monthly service, costs USD $2,500 (Van 3,000 dollars).

They explain that this package is currently only available for the United States. Therefore, Xataka says that the taxes would add another 220 dollars and the shipping costs of the additional 50 devices. Everything makes a total of USD $3,270.

How much does it cost in Latin America

It is obviously what we want to know, because this is where we are and we will use, of course, the local currency, when the service is available. The prices that we will say next are the comparison of what it costs in the United States, making the conversion according to the exchange rates that appear in the search engines.

Only in Argentina, where the difference between the dollar of the Central Bank and the unofficial one has many differences, is that we will calculate on what the unofficial pages say.

chili : $2,710,000 pesos (you would end up paying $420,000 pesos per month)

: $2,710,000 pesos (you would end up paying $420,000 pesos per month) Mexico : $68,000 pesos (monthly subscription of $10,400 Mexican pesos)

: $68,000 pesos (monthly subscription of $10,400 Mexican pesos) Colombia $13,000,000 pesos (monthly subscription of almost 2 million Colombian pesos)

$13,000,000 pesos (monthly subscription of almost 2 million Colombian pesos) bolivia : $23,000 bolivianos (3,500 bolivianos are paid monthly)

: $23,000 bolivianos (3,500 bolivianos are paid monthly) Ecuador : dollarized economy, so it would be, if prices do not change, the same 3,270 dollars.

: dollarized economy, so it would be, if prices do not change, the same 3,270 dollars. Peru : $12,570 Peruvian soles (almost 2 thousand soles per monthly subscription)

: $12,570 Peruvian soles (almost 2 thousand soles per monthly subscription) Brazil : $17,400 Brazilian reais ($2,700 per month)

: $17,400 Brazilian reais ($2,700 per month) Paraguay : $23 million guaranies ($352,000 monthly subscription)

: $23 million guaranies ($352,000 monthly subscription) Uruguay : $144,000 Uruguayan pesos ($21,950 for the monthly service)

: $144,000 Uruguayan pesos ($21,950 for the monthly service) Argentina: $690,000 Argentine pesos ($105,000 per month)

Remember that these are simple estimates, calculating the prices at which the exclusive Premium service came out for the United States. Starlikn will have other packages available. In fact, there is a basic one where you spend 500 dollars on the devices and 100 monthly subscription