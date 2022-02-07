How to watch ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary ‘The Tuck Rule’

Getty Tom Brady against the Raiders in 2002

A moment known as the “Tuck Rule” that launched and defined recently retired quarterback Tom Brady’s illustrious NFL career is now up for the “30 for 30” documentary treatment.

Preview of “The Tuck Rule”

Twenty years ago, Tom Brady was a 24-year-old little-known backup quarterback for the New England Patriots filling in for the injured Drew Bledsoe.

Brady held the starting job through the 2001 regular season through the playoffs, and his first playoff game left a lasting mark on his career and the league. He looked to lead his team to a game-tying field goal in a snowstorm in New England in the 2001 AFC Divisional Round game against the Oakland Raiders. The Patriots trailed the Raiders 13-10 with 1:50 left in regulation.

Brady and company almost fell apart when their former varsity teammate and Raiders defensive back hit Brady from behind and knocked out the ball. The referees called it a fumble. After reviewing the play, the call was reversed because Brady moved his arm forward for a pass and then saved it.

The ruling came from NFL Rule 3, Section 22, Article 2, Note 2, which is known as the “Tuck Rule.”

“When a player [ofensivo] holds the ball to pass it forward, any intentional forward movement of his arm initiates a forward pass, even if the player loses possession of the ball while trying to get it to his body. Also, if the player has put the ball into his body and then loses possession, it is a fumble,” the rule states.

Brady then led the Patriots to a game-tying field goal, as the Patriots won 16–13 in overtime. The Patriots won the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl, the first of six with Brady at quarterback.

Woodson, who played with Brady at Michigan, also had a Hall of Fame career and eventually won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2011. Brady and Woodson, once roommates in college, eventually talked about “ The Tuck Rule”, more or less.

In the documentary, Brady and Woodson sit down in more detail to talk about the moment that greatly shaped their careers.

“Everyone has a crease rule in their life. Maybe multiple folding rules,” documentary co-director Ken Rodgers said, according to USA Today’s Chris Bumbaca. “This may be the biggest turning point in NFL history because it leads to so much history.”

