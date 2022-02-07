In January alone, the Dominican Republic received 530,956 tourists, says Collado

During the first month of 2022, 530,956 non-residents arrived in the country (129% more than the previous year), of which 82% were of foreign origin, reaffirming that Dominican Republic continues to lead the arrival of tourists in the Caribbeanrevealed the minister David Collado.

Collado, gave these statements at a press conference, where he stated that the projection for the end of this year is to exceed the arrival of 7 million visitors.

Despite the cancellation of flights from the United States to the Dominican Republic due to the snow storms that affected the East coast of the American giant, in January 2022 the arrival of non-residents remained above half a million tourists, as in the best months of 2021.

Likewise, the emergence of the Ómicron variant and the consequent tightening of the measures affected the arrival of Canadians to the country, but it was not enough for non-residents from the rest of the world (excluding the United States and Canada) to register a historical maximum of 245,301.

Minister Collado was accompanied at the press meeting by Rafael Blanco Tejera and Andrés Maranzini, President and Executive Vice President of the Dominican Republic Hotel and Tourism Association (ASONAHORES), respectively; Ramón Roselló, Executive Director of Inverote; the Vice Ministers of Tourism, Jacqueline Mora and Roberto Henríquez, among other officials and businessmen.

Detail of the arrival of tourists

The Punta Cana airport concentrated 55% of the total arrivals of non-residents during January 2022. The airports of Las Américas, Santiago and La Romana remained above the figures for January 2021.

60% of tourists stayed in hotels, with an average stay of 11 days. The tourists received in January 2022 were mainly from the family and adult segments.

Air space

The Ministry of Tourism suggests that of the incoming commercial flights to the Dominican Republic in January 2022 it was 5,120 flights. From a total of 149 different airlines from 169 different airports.

hotel activity

In January 2022, 9 out of 10 hotel rooms remained in operation, and of these, 73% were occupied. The guests were 89% of foreign origin. Hotel occupancy in the Dominican Republic already resembles occupancy levels characteristic of pre-pandemic years. The recovery of the hotel industry has been a widespread phenomenon in all areas of the country.

sea ​​arrivals

In the first month of 2022, 165,516 maritime arrivals were received, of which 1,379 were ferry passengers and 75,022 crew members.

2022 estimates

Starting the year with two hotel project approvals totaling US$34 million and 267 rooms, increasingly lax border restrictions, and room reservations per night 19% above 2019, the arrival of more of 7 million tourists (9% more than in 2019 and 7% higher than 2018).