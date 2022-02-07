In Japan this tiny vertical screen has become fashionable when you use the computer, what is it for? | Technology

It looks like a mobile, but it is not. It is a small PC monitor, which connects to the computer to be used as a second screen.

Use two or three screens with a PC it is quite common. That’s why even laptops already come with multiple HDMI or DisplayPort outputs.

These extra monitors are used to work with multiple applications at the same time, keep more tools in the same application, or to achieve greater immersion in games. Because are usually the same size as the main monitor.

Not so with this new tiny vertical monitor that has become fashionable in Japan, to the point that it is manufactured by several companies, such as Elsonic or Thanko.

It’s easy to figure out what it’s for, but in case you haven’t fallen for it yet, here’s the ultimate clue: they’re called Twitter monitors.

Apparently in Japan the addiction to social networks is so high that they need to always have their Twitter feed, Facebook wall or TikTok in view.

That is the main function of these Twitter monitors: They connect to the PC via HDMI and are powered by USB. An app allows direct from the PC the feeds of Twitter, TikTok and other social networks, to this second vertical screen.

And if you start to notice that your head is about to explode with so much social information, luckily it has other applications. You can place it on the keyboard, horizontallyto show PC temperature and performance measurements, chat while playing a video game, etc:

Now it does seem much more interesting, because the truth is that you can find many applications for a second screen of small size that can be placed both vertically and horizontally.

This model of the Japanese brand Thanko has a 7.9-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 400 pixels. Its dimensions are 20.8 x 7 by 1.6 cm.

As we see in the photos, it is possible to place it horizontally, or vertically with a stand or clamp. It connects to the PC via HDMI, and needs to be connected to a socket via USB Type C. It is compatible with Windows and MacOS.

Its price is not too expensive, considering that Japanese products are never cheap. It costs 11,200 yen, which in exchange is about 85 euros.

Will we get to see these vertical monitors in Europe? A couple of years ago Samsung launched a vertical TV to watch TikTok videos, The Sero, but it hasn’t been very successful.