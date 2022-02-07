In underpants! This is how Óscar de la Hoya celebrated his birthday

Óscar de la Hoya caused a sensation on social networks with his peculiar birthday celebration. The “Golden Boy” celebrated together with his girlfriend, commentator and former golfer Holly Sonders, in their underwear.

The famous boxer turned 49 on February 4 and celebrated it in the hottest way he could do it: nothing more and nothing less than his underpants!

“Happy Birthday to me”, wrote the “Golden Boy” on his Instagram account, along with a photo of her in her underwear and blowing out the candles on her cake. Next to him is his girlfriend, commentator and model Holly Sonders, who showed off her toned figure.

The former world champion in six different divisions was seen in a white T-shirt and tight-fitting boxer shorts of the same color, while Holly wore a fluorescent green and orange lingerie set. That left little to the imagination.

“49 never looked so good, be free, be you. Much more to come. I love you,” Sounders told him in a comment on Óscar de la Hoya’s post.

The model and former golfer also shared very hot photos of the moment, in which she poses in various positions with her boyfriend, while putting the cake in his mouth. “You deserve all the cake you want @oscardelahoya.”

The publications generated hundreds of comments of congratulations on his birthday and many others that highlight Holly’s incredible figure and the former boxer’s “package”.. “Oh, birthday boy”, “At least he’s not wearing your panties… yet”, “Óscar!. Not again!! These girls get you to take crazy photos! Hahaha”, “The hottest couple in history”, “I’m glad you’re in lingerie and not him”, “That’s a great package”, are some of the comments from netizens.

The boxer’s partner also shared other moments of the celebration through a video in which she received him with a ring full of the petals of five thousand roses and a birthday cake with his face and boxer’s nickname. In addition, in a large space he placed many of the photographs of him together and of the great moments of him as a boxer and many hearts.