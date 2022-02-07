Infections will fall below forty, according to Preventive Medicine | Ceuta Television | News Ceuta

The number of daily infections remains high, but in sharp decline: for the first time in weeks, and in the absence of those incorporated by Health in its final report, less than forty have been registered. That is what the Preventive Medicine Service of the University Hospital predicted last night: 37 cases on the last day.

There is, yes, a slight increase in hospitalizations, reaching 21 cases: 13 in the ward, 4 in observation and another 4 in the ICU. Of these 21 people, 6 are not vaccinated for whatever reason.

This influences the accumulated incidence: the index that measures the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants is already close to 2,000. Specifically, in 2,109 in the last fourteen days, compared to more than 4,000 at the beginning of the week. In fact “the accumulated incidence in the last 14 has been reduced again by 250 per hundred thousand less, and predictably something less tomorrow, slowing down the decline, and stabilizing the reproductive number at the figure of 3 days ago”. The average number of daily cases has been reduced by half in a week, and in terms of reinfections “a reduction in time of less than 3 months (time space set by the national strategy) in reinfections continues to be detected, so the measures Individual preventive measures continue to be a priority in controlling the outbreak (masks in closed spaces or when sufficient distance cannot be maintained, adequate ventilation in closed spaces, hand hygiene), as well as isolation as soon as possible as soon as symptoms are present ” says the report.

On the other hand, and according to the Momo (Mortality and Mobility) system, there was “a second excess mortality of 10 deaths between 12/26-28/2021, which joins that of 03/29-30/2021 of 6 deaths”.