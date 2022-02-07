Information from Aruba to travelers with destination Nicaragua through Camagüey Airport

The Cuban Company of Airports and Airport Services (ECASA) shared through its social networks a wake-up call to Cuban passengers of the Caribbean company Aruba Airlines who fly through the “Ignacio Agramonte” International Airport in the capital of Camagüey.

The information specifies the following: “Attention passengers flying through the “Ignacio Agramonte” International Airport. We inform you to all passengers flying by the Aruba airline to ManaguaOn Saturdays, check-in begins at 7:30 in the morning.

The Caribbean airline Aruba is currently connecting with two destinations, Nicaragua and Guyana, from Havana and Camagüey. The schedule of connections from the Camagüey terminal indicates the following flights: on Mondays, to Managua.

On Tuesdays they would connect from Managua. Wednesday to Managua and Thursday from Managua. Fridays from Georgetown, capital of Guyana. On Saturdays there are two daily flights to Managua. Finally, on Sunday two connections to Managua and Guyana. How can you imagine the most demanded flights, hence ECASA’s observations in this note, are to Nicaragua, due to the free visa approved since last November.

Since the end of January, the Guyanese government gave the green light to restart operations, with the route from Guyana to Havana, Cuba as it did previously. The Guyanese Minister made the disclosure after being asked if any new airlines would enter the Guyanese market in 2022.

The airline briefly operated this route after being granted permission by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority in 2017. When it began operations in August 2017, it operated three times a week. However, it reduced operations with the arrival of the health crisis and restrictions related to air travel.

Before the health crisis, the destination from Guyana to Cuba was a lucrative route, since thousands of people traveled from one place to another to participate in commercial activities and attend visa appointments at the United States Embassy in Georgetown, with views especially family reunification.