Intel injects $1bn into its foundry business to drive adoption of disruptive technologies

Intel announced an injection of $1 billion for “create an innovation ecosystem at the foundry level“with which they will create”disruptive technologies for the foundry ecosystem“.
In short, it will help you move faster in your quest to win business as a third-party foundry, being your flagship product. 3D packagingsince they will be able to manufacture modular products (chiplets) with a chip platform open to any company, allowing them to perform modular designs based on basically any architecture such as x86, ARM, or RISC-V.
Intel today announced a new $1 billion fund to support early-stage startups and established companies creating disruptive technologies for the foundry ecosystem. In collaboration with Intel Capital and Intel Foundry Services (IFS), the fund will prioritize investments in capabilities that accelerate foundry clients’ time to market, spanning intellectual property (IP), software tools, innovative chip and advanced packaging technologies.
Intel also announced partnerships with several companies aligned with this fund and focused on key strategic industry turning points: enabling modular products with an open chip platform and supporting design approaches that leverage multiple instruction set architectures (ISAs), spanning x86. , Arm and RISC-V.
“Foundry customers are rapidly adopting a modular design approach to differentiate their products and accelerate time to market. Intel Foundry Services is well positioned to lead this important industry inflection. With our new investment fund and Intel’s open platform chips, we can help drive the ecosystem to develop disruptive technologies across the spectrum of chip architectures,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel.
About the Open Chiplet platform: With the advent of advanced 3D packaging technologies, chip architects are increasingly taking a modular approach to design, moving from system-on-chip architectures to system-on-package architectures. This allows complex semiconductors to be divided into modular blocks called “chiplets”. Each block is customized for a specific function, giving designers incredible flexibility to mix and match the best IP and process technologies for their product application. The ability to reuse intellectual property also shortens development cycles and reduces the time and cost of bringing a product to market.
Although there are opportunities in many segments, the data center market is an early adopter of modular architectures. Many cloud service providers (CSPs) are looking to build custom computing machines that incorporate accelerators, with the goal of improving data center performance for workloads such as artificial intelligence. The tight integration of accelerator chiplets in the same package as a data center CPU enables significantly higher performance and reduced power compared to placing accelerator cards close to CPU boards.
Really harnessing the power of modular architectures requires an open ecosystem, as the approach brings together IP design and process technologies from multiple vendors. IFS is enabling this ecosystem with its open chiplet platform, co-developed with CSPs to accelerate platform integration and packaging of customers’ accelerator IP. The platform will leverage Intel’s leadership packaging capabilities with IP optimized for IFS advanced process technologies, combined with services to accelerate customer time-to-market with integration and validation.
In addition, Intel is committed to working with other industry leaders to develop an open standard for an interconnect between chips that allows them to communicate with each other at high speeds. Leveraging a strong history of widely deployed standards – such as USB, PCI Express and CXL – the industry can drive a new open ecosystem that will enable interoperable chiplets from different foundries and process nodes to be packaged using a wide variety of technologies.
The new open platform of chiplets is receiving a strong push from customers who value the ability to quickly integrate accelerators optimized for new and evolving data center workloads.