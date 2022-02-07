Intel injects $1bn into its foundry business to drive adoption of disruptive technologies

Intel announced an injection of $1 billion for “create an innovation ecosystem at the foundry level“with which they will create”disruptive technologies for the foundry ecosystem“.

In short, it will help you move faster in your quest to win business as a third-party foundry, being your flagship product. 3D packagingsince they will be able to manufacture modular products (chiplets) with a chip platform open to any company, allowing them to perform modular designs based on basically any architecture such as x86, ARM, or RISC-V.

Intel today announced a new $1 billion fund to support early-stage startups and established companies creating disruptive technologies for the foundry ecosystem. In collaboration with Intel Capital and Intel Foundry Services (IFS), the fund will prioritize investments in capabilities that accelerate foundry clients’ time to market, spanning intellectual property (IP), software tools, innovative chip and advanced packaging technologies. Intel also announced partnerships with several companies aligned with this fund and focused on key strategic industry turning points: enabling modular products with an open chip platform and supporting design approaches that leverage multiple instruction set architectures (ISAs), spanning x86. , Arm and RISC-V.