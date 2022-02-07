Intense diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis over Ukraine

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, meets on Monday in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in Washington with the US president, Joe Biden, to try to reduce the tension in the crisis around Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of soldiers are deployed on the border with Ukraine, raising fears of a military incursion. But Moscow denies any intention of invasion and affirms that it is doing it for its security, while demanding that NATO stop expanding near its borders.

After his visit to Moscow, the French president, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European Union (EU), will travel to Kiev on Tuesday to meet with President Volodimir Zelenski.

“The intensity of the dialogue we have had with Russia and this visit to Moscow are to prevent” an armed conflict, Macron estimated in an interview with the Journal Du Dimanche, insisting that he wants to address the crisis “in terms of de-escalation.”

For the Russian government, this meeting between the two leaders is “very important” although there will be little progress.

“The situation is too complex to expect decisive progress after a single meeting,” said Dmitri Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, despite the fact that “Macron told Putin that he was coming with ideas with a view to detente.”

Russia already invaded a part of Ukraine in 2014, when it annexed the Crimean peninsula after the pro-Western uprising in Kiev. International sanctions against Moscow had no effect on the Kremlin line.

Since 2014, pro-Russian separatists, supported by Moscow, have been fighting the Ukrainian army in the east of the country. Several peace agreements, sponsored by Paris and Berlin, allowed the fighting to cease, but the political resolution of the conflict is at a standstill.

Macron wants to relaunch this process.

“Red lines”

For his part, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Kiev would not move its “red lines”: “no concessions in the entire territory” and “a lasting withdrawal of Russian forces from the Ukrainian border and from the occupied territories”.

Russia accuses the West, especially Washington and NATO, of ignoring its security problems.

Moscow is seeking guarantees from the Atlantic Alliance that Ukraine will not join the group and wants the bloc to withdraw its forces from Eastern European member states.

The Westerners reject these demands and propose, to calm Russian concerns, gestures of trust such as reciprocal visits to military installations or disarmament measures. Some “positive” but “secondary” measures, according to Moscow.

Also on Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet US President Joe Biden in Washington.

“We are working hard to send a clear message to Russia that it will have to pay a high price if it intervenes in Ukraine,” Scholz told the Washington Post in an interview.

For its part, the United States continues to send military reinforcements to Europe. The US intelligence service estimated that Russia already has 70% of the equipment needed for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This could take the capital Kiev in 48 hours, in an operation that could kill up to 50,000 civilians, 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 10,000 Russian soldiers, unleashing a wave of up to five million refugees, intelligence officials added.

– ‘Doomsday predictions’ –

In Ukraine, however, the authorities played down Washington’s warnings.

Minister Kuleba urged not to believe in “apocalyptic predictions”. “Different capitals have different scenarios, but Ukraine is ready for any development,” he said on Twitter.

And a Kiev presidential adviser said the chances of a diplomatic solution are “substantially greater than the threat of further escalation.”

In parallel, the German, Czech, Slovak and Austrian foreign ministers are scheduled to start a two-day visit to Ukraine on Monday.

And the British foreign and defense ministers will travel to Moscow this week.