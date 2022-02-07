Is resurrection and immortality possible? Researchers Catalog the Ways Science Can Do It | News from Mexico

RUSSIA.-There is no evidence of a life after death. But there is also no evidence that medical death is the end of the subjective experienceor that death is irreversible, or that immortality is impossible.

In fact, some researchers believe that immortality is not only possible, but inevitable.

Alexey Turchin, author, life extensionist and transhumanist researcher from Moscow, believes that artificial intelligence will eventually become so powerful that humans will be able to “download” themselves, or the quantifiable information contained in their brains, to computers and live for ever.

It will take a long time to develop that technology, between 100 and 600 yearsaccording to Turchinm, details the Big Think portal.

It may interest you: The study that detected a more virulent mutation of HIV (and why it should not alarm us)

“AI development is going quite fast, but we are still far from being able to ‘download’ a human being into a computer,” Turchin told Russia Beyond. “If we want to do it with a good chance of success, then count on [el año] 2600, to be sure.”

Path to immortality

That might be out of reach for modern humans. But downloading yourself onto a computer is just one potential route to immortality.

In 2018, Turchin and Maxim Chernyakov of the Russian Transhumanist Movement wrote an article outlining the main ways technology could one day make resurrection, and thus immortality, possible.