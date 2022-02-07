Is SHIB Price Overheating After Rising 75% In Two Weeks? By CoinTelegraph

Admin 3 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 114 Views


©Reuters. Is SHIB Price Overheating After Rising 75% In Two Weeks?

(SHIB) appears poised for sharp price corrections after surging nearly 75% in nearly two weeks.

SHIB Price Rises to Mid-January Highs On Monday, the memecoin surged to $0.00002961, its best level since Jan. 18, amid renewed buying interest across the cryptocurrency market. Before the pullback, SHIB price had plunged almost 80% from its all-time high of $0.00008870.

  • Top 5 Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week: , ETH, NEAR, MANA, LEO

However, the wild rally in prices also came close to triggering two classic sell signals. First, the daily SHIB Relative Strength Index (RSI), a technical indicator that ranges between 0 and 100 to indicate whether an asset is overbought (RSI>70) or oversold (RSI

Read the full article on Cointelegraph

Legal warning: Fusion Medium would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Medium or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Xiaomi will manufacture smartphones in Argentina and improve its catalog

If you live in Argentina we have very good news for you: Xiaomi will join …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved