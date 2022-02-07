Ivonne Montero shows off her shapely rear from the window in a daring black bodysuit

Yvonne Montero captivated thousands of fans who follow her through social networks after sharing a sexy photograph in which she is seen showing off with a tiny body that exposed his shapely anatomy.

The 47-year-old actress and singer once again caused a stir on her official Instagram account, where this weekend she showed off her statuesque silhouette in a seductive garment that left very little to the imagination. And it is that, posing in front of a window and wearing a black one-sleeved bodysuitthe native of Mexico City confirmed that she has one of the best-cared for bodies in the show.

In the postcard that was accompanied only by the word “Quietud”, she managed to gather about 35 thousand “likes”, as well as hundreds of messages in which they expressed their admiration and praised her beauty.

Luckily for the virtual community of nearly 1 million followers, this has not been the only time that the movie, theater and television star exposed her spectacular figure, because days before she shared an image in which, using this same garment , monopolized the glances when posing in front of the camera, to expose the beauty of her stylized legs.

As has been seen in previous publications, Ivonne Montero is one of the most talented celebrities on the small screen and on stage, but without a doubt through social networks she has been able to demonstrate that she is also one of the most beautiful.

To show another of her sensual shots in which she appeared posing from the bed, wearing the body that dressed her curvaceous silhouette and with which she wished her fans a good night.

Undoubtedly Yvonne Montero He has shown on more than one occasion that he has one of the best bodies in the show, which is why he has even joined the list of celebrities who have an exclusive content page, where they continually share risque images. As a preview, he also used this same social network to show a little of what subscribers can enjoy.

You may also like:

–Ivonne Montero watches over the beach wearing a revealing see-through top

–Humberto Zurita assures that he never attacked Ivonne Montero: “Not even with a rose petal”

–“He pushed me”: Ivonne Montero remembers when the actor Humberto Zurita violated her